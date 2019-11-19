South West Institute of Technology: Steve Mariadas discusses the future of the IoT

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

How to resolve AdBlock issue?

FE News chat with Steve Mariadas, Chief Executive Officer of the South West Institute of Technology.

Steve discusses the now and the future plans for the whole South West region of the IoT, from meeting learner needs, to driving the direction on the future of Nuclear, Data and Marine technology skills development through to delivering higher level technical skills to meet employers skills and job requirements.

Check out the podcast with Steve below:

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn this final ep Podcasts Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the nineteent Podcasts FE News chat with Rob Bosworth, Vice Principal at Exeter College about