The progress of the Independent Commission of the College of the Future - Lewis Cooper podcast #AoCConf

FE News chat with Lewis Cooper, Director, Independent Commission on the College of the Future at the Association of Colleges annual conference 2019. We chat with Lewis about the progress of the commission on exploring the College of the Future.

Lewis discusses the progress to date and gives some examples of their findings so far.

Click below to hear what Lewis has to say about the College of the Future.

What do we want and need from the #CollegeoftheFuture ?

Comments from @AoCDavidH on the progress report:https://t.co/xjtlYUdn4s@CollegeComm — FE News (@FENews) November 14, 2019

