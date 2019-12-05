Exeter College's Rob Bosworth discusses the #CollegeoftheFuture

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

FE News chat with Rob Bosworth, Vice Principal at Exeter College about what the college of the future could look like? Rob discusses blended learning, the pros of groups of learners gathering together to pedagogically discuss topics, to digital transformation and community based learning.

Exeter College Celebrates Microsoft Innovative Educators: Exeter College and Microsoft joined forces to celebrate the digital innovators at the heart of the college’s Digital Transformation. Leaders from Microsoft’s Education Team gathered alongside… https://t.co/68mLAA1yXa — FE News (@FENews) December 2, 2019

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn this final ep Podcasts Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the nineteent Podcasts Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the eighteent