How do developments in policy affect specialist FE teacher training? Graham Griffiths UCL

FE News chat with Graham Griffiths, Director of Post Compulsory PGCE at UCL
Graham heads up a specialist PGCE FE teacher training division at UCL in London. We chat with Graham about FE teacher training and how the developments in policy have affected specialist FE teacher training.
We also discuss the challenge of maintaining CPD in the sector, developing a dual professionalism strategy for certain practitioner roles and the FE teacher Identity crisis... what do we call FE teachers, practitioners, coaches, tutors, trainers, lecturers, practitioners, educators?
Check out the podcast to hear what Graham has to say about FE teacher training.
