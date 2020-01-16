How do developments in policy affect specialist FE teacher training? Graham Griffiths UCL

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

How to resolve AdBlock issue?

FE News chat with Graham Griffiths, Director of Post Compulsory PGCE at UCL

Graham heads up a specialist PGCE FE teacher training division at UCL in London. We chat with Graham about FE teacher training and how the developments in policy have affected specialist FE teacher training.

We also discuss the challenge of maintaining CPD in the sector, developing a dual professionalism strategy for certain practitioner roles and the FE teacher Identity crisis... what do we call FE teachers, practitioners, coaches, tutors, trainers, lecturers, practitioners, educators?

Check out the podcast to hear what Graham has to say about FE teacher training.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts FE News catch up with Dr Jay Derrick to chat about informal Lifelong l Podcasts Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI Podcasts #G20SaudiArabia #FutureofWork - We need to promote collaboration and t