 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How do developments in policy affect specialist FE teacher training? Graham Griffiths UCL

Details
Hits: 572
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Graham Griffiths, Director of Post Compulsory PGCE at UCL

FE News chat with Graham Griffiths, Director of Post Compulsory PGCE at UCL

Graham heads up a specialist PGCE FE teacher training division at UCL in London. We chat with Graham about FE teacher training and how the developments in policy have affected specialist FE teacher training.

We also discuss the challenge of maintaining CPD in the sector, developing a dual professionalism strategy for certain practitioner roles and the FE teacher Identity crisis... what do we call FE teachers, practitioners, coaches, tutors, trainers, lecturers, practitioners, educators?

Check out the podcast to hear what Graham has to say about FE teacher training.

Subscribe to the FE News podcast or visit UCL's Newsroom on FE News

Advertisement

Adult Learning Infrastructure is a Central Feature of a Healthy Democracy - Dr Jay Derrick UCL
Podcasts
FE News catch up with Dr Jay Derrick to chat about informal Lifelong l
Self-management with Arnie Skelton #22
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Education needs to promote collaboration and the creative skills to work alongside AI says Paul Grainger UCL
Podcasts
#G20SaudiArabia #FutureofWork - We need to promote collaboration and t

You may also be interested in these articles:

Adult Learning Infrastructure is a Central Feature of a Healthy Democracy - Dr Jay Derrick UCL
Podcasts
FE News catch up with Dr Jay Derrick to chat about informal Lifelong l
Self-management with Arnie Skelton #22
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Education needs to promote collaboration and the creative skills to work alongside AI says Paul Grainger UCL
Podcasts
#G20SaudiArabia #FutureofWork - We need to promote collaboration and t
Management Roles and Responsibilities with Arnie Skelton #21
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Top 10 Podcasts of 2019 with Arnie Skelton #20
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn this final ep
Receiving Feedback with Arnie Skelton #19
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the nineteent
Exeter College's Rob Bosworth discusses the #CollegeoftheFuture
Podcasts
FE News chat with Rob Bosworth, Vice Principal at Exeter College about
GIVING FEEDBACK with Arnie Skelton #18
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the eighteent
Collaborative systems and thoughtful use of technology: Sally Dicketts discusses the future of the FE system
Podcasts
FE News chat with Sally Dicketts, Group Chief Executive of Activate Le
New Year, New job? Everything you need to know to make the right career move from Entrepreneur and BBC Apprentice
Podcasts
Experts say the new year is a good time to start your search for a cha
Collaboration instead of Competition, AELP's Mark Dawe discusses the FE System of the future
Podcasts
FE News chat with Association of Employment and Learning Providers CEO
Managing Effective Meetings with Arnie Skelton #17
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the seventeen

Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: Money Matters: Bank of England deliver policy briefing at South Eastern Regional College 3 hours 1 minute ago
Hannah Cooper
Hannah Cooper has published a new article: UK Businesses; How to prepare for #Brexit 3 hours 5 minutes ago
BIEA
BIEA has published a new article: Plastic pollution - How can #STEM education help? 3 hours 12 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page