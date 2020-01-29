Performance Management with Arnie Skelton #24

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the twenty-fourth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Performance Management.

In this week’s podcast on Performance Management, Arnie looks at both ends of the issue – how to set clear guidelines on any task, and how to deal effectively with poor performance should that happen. Arnie has something of a reputation for using acronyms or mnemonics, and in this podcast he excels himself – he introduces you to PIMST, SMART and RKSA – all really helpful summaries helping you to improve the chances of getting positive performance from others, and for addressing poor performance if that happens.”

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

