Challenges, logistics and quality in End Point Assessment - Tom Burton NOCN

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

How to resolve AdBlock issue?

@TomBurtonNOCN @NOCNGroup discusses challenges, logistics and quality in End Point Assessment at #EPALive

FE News chat with Tom Burton, Director of Apprenticeships, NOCN at EPA Live in Wembley.

Tom discusses End Point Assessment challenges, and what EPA logistics, how to address dual professionalism with delivery staff. Tom also explores some of the quality processes that employers and providers should be thinking.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI Podcasts FE News chat with FE Commissioner, Richard Atkins about his role as th Podcasts FE News chat with Dr Jay Derrick from UCL. Jay is a Senior Lecturer at