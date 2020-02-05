 
Report Writing with Arnie Skelton #25

Details
Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the twenty-fifth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Report Writing.

In this week's podcast Arnie outlines an effective seven step approach to writing a report, to help you organise your material, then write the report, in an effective and time efficient way.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

You may also be interested in these articles:

