Leonie Thompson, NOCN discussing End Point Assessment processes

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

FE News chat with Leonie Thompson, EPA Manager from NOCN at EPA Live about the systems and procedures that are a part of the End Point Assessment process.

Leonie then goes onto chat about aligning curriculum to Apprenticeship Standards, Planning for a successful Gateway and finishes with some top tips to ensure a successful End Point Assessment

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI Podcasts Richard Marsh, Apprenticeship Partnership Director, Kaplan Financial, Podcasts @TomBurtonNOCN @NOCNGroup discusses challenges, logistics and quality