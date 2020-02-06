 
Leonie Thompson, NOCN discussing End Point Assessment processes

Leonie Thompson, NOCN

FE News chat with Leonie Thompson, EPA Manager from NOCN at EPA Live about the systems and procedures that are a part of the End Point Assessment process.

Leonie then goes onto chat about aligning curriculum to Apprenticeship Standards, Planning for a successful Gateway and finishes with some top tips to ensure a successful End Point Assessment

