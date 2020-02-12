Writing Effectively with Arnie Skelton #26

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the twenty-sixth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Writing Effectively, using plain English.

Last week Arnie's top tips were all about report writing:

This week he follows that up with his top ten tips on writing effectively, using plain English.

So if you don't know the difference between the active and passive tense, or what nominalisations are, and how to avoid them, then this week's podcast is for you...

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

