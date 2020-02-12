 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Writing Effectively with Arnie Skelton #26

Details
Hits: 174
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the twenty-sixth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Writing Effectively, using plain English.

Last week Arnie's top tips were all about report writing:

This week he follows that up with his top ten tips on writing effectively, using plain English

So if you don't know the difference between the active and passive tense, or what nominalisations are, and how to avoid them, then this week's podcast is for you...

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

Advertisement

Ofsted and evidencing learner progress - Richard Meredith, OneFile
Podcasts
Richard Meredith, from OneFile discusses @Ofsted and evidencing learne
Lucy Dunleavy from LearnBox discusses the modern learner, the future of learner engagement and lifelong learning
Podcasts
FE News chat with Lucy Dunleavy, Founder and CEO of LearnBox about the
Leonie Thompson, NOCN discussing End Point Assessment processes
Podcasts
FE News chat with Leonie Thompson, EPA Manager from NOCN at EPA Live a

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofsted and evidencing learner progress - Richard Meredith, OneFile
Podcasts
Richard Meredith, from OneFile discusses @Ofsted and evidencing learne
Lucy Dunleavy from LearnBox discusses the modern learner, the future of learner engagement and lifelong learning
Podcasts
FE News chat with Lucy Dunleavy, Founder and CEO of LearnBox about the
Leonie Thompson, NOCN discussing End Point Assessment processes
Podcasts
FE News chat with Leonie Thompson, EPA Manager from NOCN at EPA Live a
Report Writing with Arnie Skelton #25
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Overcoming the biggest challenges of moving from Frameworks to Apprenticeship Standards and End Point Assessment
Podcasts
Richard Marsh, Apprenticeship Partnership Director, Kaplan Financial,
Challenges, logistics and quality in End Point Assessment - Tom Burton NOCN
Podcasts
@TomBurtonNOCN @NOCNGroup discusses challenges, logistics and quality
Performance Management with Arnie Skelton #24
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Diagnostic Assessments and continual improvement with Richard Atkins FE Commissioner
Podcasts
FE News chat with FE Commissioner, Richard Atkins about his role as th
Establishing foundations for learners and professionals to develop skills for the jobs of the future - Dr Jay Derrick UCL
Podcasts
FE News chat with Dr Jay Derrick from UCL. Jay is a Senior Lecturer at
The Impact of Reading Aloud in Britain Today - Dr Sam Duncan UCL Discusses RABiT
Podcasts
FE News chat with Dr Sam Duncan from UCL about her recent research pro
Being Persuasive with Arnie Skelton #23
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Martin Doel: Thinking about the system of the future
Podcasts
#FutureofFE - Dilemmas, dualisms and dialecticsFE News chat with Marti

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 9 minutes ago

CareermapLive & PwC CPD Webinar

CareermapLive & PwC CPD Webinar

For our recent CPD webinar, we were joined by PwC. This webinar focused on how colleges can help their pupils to get work placements and the routes...

Haringey Sixth Form College
Haringey Sixth Form College has published a new article: HARINGEY'S HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DAY 2020 15 hours 6 minutes ago
Haringey Sixth Form College
Haringey Sixth Form College has published a new article: HARINGEY HAWKS TAKE THE 2020 U18'S CHAMPS TITLE... AGAIN 15 hours 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page