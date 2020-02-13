Scaling Apprenticeships and T levels with the largest employer in the UK - Lucy Hunte, NHS

FE News chat with Lucy Hunte, National Programme Manager, Apprenticeships Talent for Care, with Health Education England about scaling Apprenticeship and T Level delivery at #EPALive in Wembley.

The NHS is the largest employer in the UK, with a £200 million Apprenticeship Levy pot. So we asked Lucy to give the sector advice on how to deliver Apprenticeships and T Levels with a large employer with over 350 roles mapped in their organisation, but as the NHS is also made up of 263 NHS trusts and 7000 SME's in the supply chain, how to work with a diverse and complex organisation.

Lucy discusses the growth in the volume of starts at the NHS from 8,000 two years ago to 24,000 and nearly 28,000 this year and how the NHS is on track to spend all of their £200M Levy pot this year. With this volume of Apprenticeships starts, we asked Lucy for advice on 20% off the job on this scale of learners. We then went into T Levels and in particular industry placements in T Levels.

