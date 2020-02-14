 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The challenges and opportunities of recruiting End Point Assessors and Dual Professionalism, a podcast with Beth Curtis, Protocol

Details
Hits: 220
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Beth Curtis, Protocol

Beth Curtis, Head of Business Development and Strategy at Protocol discusses recruiting End Point Assessors and Dual Professionalism at EPA Live.

Beth discusses the two routes to attracting End Point Assessors:

One from the instructors and assessors who were delivering Frameworks, but as Beth explains End Point Assessment is very different and the importance of occupational competence and particularly logging CPD of occupational competence is key for End Point Assessment organisations.

The second group is to attract people from industry, but a lot of work needs to be done to raise awareness of Apprenticeships to professionals. There is also the potential problem that in some occupations the salaries will be very different in some roles and the sector needs to think about how they can become an attractive employer to industry professionals moving into FE and Work Based Learning.

Check out the podcast to hear what Beth has to say. 

Subscribe to the FE News podcast or visit Gavin's Newsroom on FE News

Advertisement

Writing Effectively with Arnie Skelton #26
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Ofsted and evidencing learner progress - Richard Meredith, OneFile
Podcasts
Richard Meredith, from OneFile discusses @Ofsted and evidencing learne
Lucy Dunleavy from LearnBox discusses the modern learner, the future of learner engagement and lifelong learning
Podcasts
FE News chat with Lucy Dunleavy, Founder and CEO of LearnBox about the

You may also be interested in these articles:

Writing Effectively with Arnie Skelton #26
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Ofsted and evidencing learner progress - Richard Meredith, OneFile
Podcasts
Richard Meredith, from OneFile discusses @Ofsted and evidencing learne
Lucy Dunleavy from LearnBox discusses the modern learner, the future of learner engagement and lifelong learning
Podcasts
FE News chat with Lucy Dunleavy, Founder and CEO of LearnBox about the
Leonie Thompson, NOCN discussing End Point Assessment processes
Podcasts
FE News chat with Leonie Thompson, EPA Manager from NOCN at EPA Live a
Report Writing with Arnie Skelton #25
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Overcoming the biggest challenges of moving from Frameworks to Apprenticeship Standards and End Point Assessment
Podcasts
Richard Marsh, Apprenticeship Partnership Director, Kaplan Financial,
Challenges, logistics and quality in End Point Assessment - Tom Burton NOCN
Podcasts
@TomBurtonNOCN @NOCNGroup discusses challenges, logistics and quality
Performance Management with Arnie Skelton #24
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Diagnostic Assessments and continual improvement with Richard Atkins FE Commissioner
Podcasts
FE News chat with FE Commissioner, Richard Atkins about his role as th
Establishing foundations for learners and professionals to develop skills for the jobs of the future - Dr Jay Derrick UCL
Podcasts
FE News chat with Dr Jay Derrick from UCL. Jay is a Senior Lecturer at
The Impact of Reading Aloud in Britain Today - Dr Sam Duncan UCL Discusses RABiT
Podcasts
FE News chat with Dr Sam Duncan from UCL about her recent research pro
Being Persuasive with Arnie Skelton #23
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page