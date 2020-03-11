The 10 presuppositions of NLP with Arnie Skelton #30

In the thirtieth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses the 10 presuppositions of Neuro-Linguistic Programming #NLP.

In this week's podcast Arnie talks about the 10 presuppositions of NLP. Arnie is a Mast Trainer for NLP, and this podcast is a quick introduction to some of the main assumptions held by those teaching or studying NLP.

As Arnie says, it might give you some insight into this world, and perhaps encourage you to explore it further.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

