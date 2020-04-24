Is the calculated grades approach to summer examinations fair on students? Episode 1: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.
Episode 1: Is the calculated grades approach to summer examinations fair on students? - 23rd April 7-8pm (BST)
Guests include:
- Dr Gill Wyness, Associate Professor in Economics of Education, and Deputy Director of the Centre for Education Policy and Equalising Opportunities (CEPEO) at University College London
- Dr Fiona Summers, Head of Quality and Assessment at YMCA Awards
- Dr Rebecca Conway, Head of Policy and Strategy at Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB)
- Mardy Leathers, Director, Office of Workforce Development at State of Missouri
- Lucy Dunleavy, CEO & Founder at LearnBox
- Lucy Hunte, National Programme Manager – Apprenticeships at NHS Health Education England
Songs include: Walking a tightrope - Mindme with Mia Pfirrman, Tired of Waiting - Hallman, Celebration of Life - Tomas Skyldeberg, Help you let it go - Deanz feat. Andy Delos Santos, and Makes me feel - Alex Dovo
Don't miss Episode 2: Should the skills sector get its own bailout? - 24th Apil 7-8pm (BST)
Tom will call guests at an allocated date and time to discuss a pre-agreed topic for 5 to 10 mins.
If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know by emailing: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!
Tune in to #SkillsWorld LIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday from 23rd April and subscribe here for notifications!
If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please
