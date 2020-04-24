Should the skills sector get its own bailout? Episode 2: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.
Episode 2: Should the skills sector get its own bailout? - 24th April 7-8pm (BST)
Tonight's guests include:
- Stewart Segal - Chair at Youth Employment UK CIC
- Terry Fennell - Chief Executive and Responsible Officer at FDQ
- Matt Garvey - Managing Director at West Berkshire Training Consortium
- Dr Sam Parrett OBE - Principal and CEO at London South East Colleges
Songs include: Daxten, Wai - WHOLEHEARTED (INSTRUMENTAL VERSION), Tomas Skyldeberg - THE REASON WHY I SHINE, Lionel Quick - THEY CALLED HER CINNAMON, Jones Meadow - ENZO
News Bulletin:
- Ofqual consultation on awarding vocational and technical qualifications in summer 2020
- Covid-19 Support Package For Apprenticeships And Adult Education
- Bristol University's Vice-Chancellor gives 20% of salary to support Student Hardship Fund
