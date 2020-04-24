Should the skills sector get its own bailout? Episode 2: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

Episode 2: Should the skills sector get its own bailout? - 24th April 7-8pm (BST)

Tonight's guests include:

Stewart Segal - Chair at Youth Employment UK CIC

- Chair at Youth Employment UK CIC Terry Fennell - Chief Executive and Responsible Officer at FDQ

- Chief Executive and Responsible Officer at FDQ Matt Garvey - Managing Director at West Berkshire Training Consortium

- Managing Director at West Berkshire Training Consortium Dr Sam Parrett OBE - Principal and CEO at London South East Colleges

Songs include: Daxten, Wai - WHOLEHEARTED (INSTRUMENTAL VERSION), Tomas Skyldeberg - THE REASON WHY I SHINE, Lionel Quick - THEY CALLED HER CINNAMON, Jones Meadow - ENZO

News Bulletin:

Don't miss Episode 3: When should the schools reopen?

We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.

If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Call: 020 32 900 111

020 32 900 111 Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews

Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!

Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday and subscribe here for notifications!

