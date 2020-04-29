Effective Connect With Arnie Skelton #37

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the thirty-seventh episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses his new website Effective Connect.

This week's podcast from Arnie is once again relevant to the current coronavirus situation. His topic this week covers the free resources available on Effective Connect.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Tonight's guests include: Tom Richmond - Founder and Director @EDSKthi Podcasts Tonight's guests include: Catherine Sezen - Senior Policy Manager FE a Podcasts Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies,