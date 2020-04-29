 
Effective Connect With Arnie Skelton #37

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the thirty-seventh episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses his new website Effective Connect.

This week's podcast from Arnie is once again relevant to the current coronavirus situation.  His topic this week covers the free resources available on Effective Connect.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

