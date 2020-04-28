 
Would it be better to delay T-Levels by a year? Episode 4: #SkillsWorld LIVE

Tonight's guests include: Catherine Sezen - Senior Policy Manager FE at Association of Colleges | Jenifer Burden - Director of Programmes at The Gatsby Charitable Foundation | Dr Paul Phillips CBE - Principal at Weston College | Andrew Kaye - Principal and CEO at Fareham College

Episode 4: Would it be better to delay T-Levels by a year? - 24th April 7-8pm (BST)

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.
If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:
  • Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Call: 020 32 900 111
  • Twitter: #SkillsWorld @FENews

Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!

