Are too many apprenticeships in England low quality? Episode 5: #SkillsWorld LIVE

Tonight's guests include: Tom Richmond - Founder and Director @EDSKthinktank | Kelle McQuade - End-Point Assessment Director at Training Qualifications UK | Tom Burton - Director of Apprenticeships at NOCN | Charlotte Bosworth - MD at Innovate Awarding | Rob Thakur - Managing Director, Europe at Fitch Learning

Episode 5: Are too many apprenticeships in England low quality? - 29th April 7-8pm (BST)

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

News Bulletin:

Runaway Training: Pretending that various forms of training are all #apprenticeships is grossly misleading: “Today we bundle a number of different activities into the apprenticeship programme, unnecessarily complicating the system, diluting the brand,… https://t.co/QpNtI02rOV pic.twitter.com/olV251xEbR — FE News - The #FutureofEducation News Channel (@FENews) January 8, 2020

7 years after the publication of the Richard Review, which ushered in a new approach to developing and delivering apprenticeships, Tom Bewick spoke to Chinara Rustamova, Senior Policy Advisor Education and Skills, Federation of Small Businesses; and Charlotte Bosworth, Managing Director, Innovate Awarding / Chair, End-Point Assessment Operational Group, Federation of Awarding Bodies, listen here:

