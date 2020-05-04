Starts falling for Apprenticeships: What's all the fuss about? Episode 8: #SkillsWorld LIVE

Tonight's guests include: Gillian Keegan - Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills | Toby Perkins - Shadow Minister for Apprenticeships and Lifelong Learning | Richard Marsh - Apprenticeship Partnership Director at Kaplan | Guglielmo Ventura - Research Assistant for CVER Education and Skills at London School of Economics | Bob Lerman - Institute fellow in the Center on Labor, Human Services, and Population at the Urban Institute
Episode 8: Starts falling for Apprenticeships: What's all the fuss about? Mon 4 May 7-8pm (BST)
Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.
News Bulletin:
- £2.6bn Support To Protect Students And The Higher Education Sector From The Impact Of Coronavirus
- High Value Courses Premium: Additional funding to encourage and support delivery of level 3 courses that enable a more productive economy
- Harrogate College teacher sews scrubs for NHS
