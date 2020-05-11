Why bother teaching face-to-face, if online teaching is just as successful? Episode 12: #SkillsWorld LIVE

Tonight's guests include:David Corke - Director of Education and Skills Policy at AoC | Bob Harrison - Chair of Governors at Northern College for Adults | Sam Blyth - Senior Director at Instructure | Shaun Hope - Assistant Principal Curriculum & Standards at Hartlepool College of Further Education | Kirstie Donnelly MBE - Chief Executive Officer at City & Guilds Group
Episode 12: "Why bother teaching face-to-face, if online teaching is just as successful?" Mon 11 May
Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.