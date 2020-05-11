Why bother teaching face-to-face, if online teaching is just as successful? Episode 12: #SkillsWorld LIVE

Tonight's guests include: David Corke - Director of Education and Skills Policy at AoC | Bob Harrison - Chair of Governors at Northern College for Adults | Sam Blyth - Senior Director at Instructure | Shaun Hope - Assistant Principal Curriculum & Standards at Hartlepool College of Further Education | Kirstie Donnelly MBE - Chief Executive Officer at City & Guilds Group

Episode 12: "Why bother teaching face-to-face, if online teaching is just as successful?" Mon 11 May

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

