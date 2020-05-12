Will Youth Unemployment hit 50% post COVID-19? Episode 13: #SkillsWorld LIVE

Tonight's guests include: Kathleen Henehan - Research and Policy Analyst at Resolution Foundation | Stephen Isherwood - Chief Executive at Institute of Student Employers (ISE) | Charlie Ball - Head of higher education intelligence at Prospects | Louise Woodruff - Policy and Partnerships Manager (Work) at Joseph Rowntree Foundation | Paul Convery - Councillor at London Borough of Islington
Episode 13: Will Youth Unemployment hit 50% post COVID-19? Tues 12 May
Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.
News Bulletin:
- New details set out on phased wider opening of colleges, schools and nurseries from 1 June
- Introduction of new Higher Apprenticeship Framework in Dental Nursing Published
- A determined Creative Media student and his committed co-host broadcast their latest show ‘The Talk’
- Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
- Call: 020 32 900 111
- Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews
Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!
Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday and subscribe here for notifications!
Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:
Advertisement