Working From Home More Efficiently With Arnie Skelton #40

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the Fortieth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses why home working leads to a longer working day.

In this week's podcast Arnie has a good look at why, for many of us, working from home means a longer, not shorter, working day

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

