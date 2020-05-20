Working From Home More Efficiently With Arnie Skelton #40

In the Fortieth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses why home working leads to a longer working day.

In this week's podcast Arnie has a good look at why, for many of us, working from home means a longer, not shorter, working day

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

