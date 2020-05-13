 
How the FE Sector is Meeting the Challenge of Coronavirus

The New Normal Episode 5

Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability Service at Sheffield Hallam University for another foray into the world of work, as told by Covid-19 - this week we welcome Ben Owen, Deputy Principal of Barnsley College in South Yorkshire to the (virtual) booth, where we discuss how the pandemic has impacted on further education, the steps that Ben and his colleagues are taking to mitigate the detrimental effects for students and what the FE sector may look like from September 2020 onward.

Our Presenters:

Helen Armitage - A Senior Employability Adviser for the College of Social Sciences and Arts at Sheffield Hallam University. Helen leads on the Hallam Career Mentoring Scheme and primarily supports the department of Art and Design with in-curriculum careers delivery.

Chris Webb - An Employability Adviser at Sheffield Hallam University, Chris supports the Gradvantage programme for final year students and graduates, as well as collaborating with the College of Business, Technology and Engineering on in-curriculum careers delivery.

Our Guest:

Ben Owen - Deputy Principal at Barnsley College. Appointed to the role in September 2019, Ben brings with him extensive leadership expertise gained in both the private and public sectors. This includes an outstanding track record in strategic change management and business development. During more than 12 years in further education, he has led initiatives which have transformed performance – enhancing stakeholder delivery, creating commercial growth and helping to achieve Ofsted outstanding ratings. Ben has collaborated with colleagues internationally and in the UK to build productive relationships and support improved practice and is a member of the Association of Colleges (AoC) National Policy Groups on Mental Health, Staff Wellbeing, Special Educational Needs and International. He was invited to help develop and launch the AoC’s national College Mental Health Charter and to contribute to the handbook for the Government’s new Mental Health Support Team trailblazer pilot.

MAY 7TH, 2020 | 46:32 | E5

