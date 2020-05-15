 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Are Apprentices and Students getting a good deal? Episode 15: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Details
Hits: 227

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Tonight's guests include: Eluned Parrott - Unite Foundation Director, Unite Students | Dexter Hutchings - Co-Founder at The Apprentice Voice | Louis Curtis - The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education Apprentice Panel Representative and Mineral Products Technology Higher Apprenticeship at University of Derby | Lewis Boyle - Painting & Decorating Apprentice at Leeds College of Building | Abigayle Johnson - Painting & Decorating Apprentice at Leeds College of Building | Euan Blair - CEO and Co-Founder at WhiteHat | Gafar Fashola - Apprentice Leader at WhiteHat 

Episode 15: Are Apprentices and Students getting a good deal? Fri 15th May

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

News Bulletin:

We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.
If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:
  • Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Call: 020 32 900 111
  • Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews

Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!

Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday and subscribe here for notifications!

 Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:

Apple Castbox Spotify FE Icon Google Podcast iHeart
Podcast Addict Podchaser Souncloud Deezer Spreaker YouTube

 

Advertisement

In the future will the British economy rely on having more scientists or creatives? Episode 14: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Hetan Shah - Chief Executive at The British
How the FE Sector is Meeting the Challenge of Coronavirus
Podcasts
The New Normal Episode 5Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Ca
Will Youth Unemployment hit 50% post COVID-19? Episode 13: #SkillsWorld LIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Kathleen Henehan - Research and Policy Analy

You may also be interested in these articles:

In the future will the British economy rely on having more scientists or creatives? Episode 14: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Hetan Shah - Chief Executive at The British
How the FE Sector is Meeting the Challenge of Coronavirus
Podcasts
The New Normal Episode 5Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Ca
Will Youth Unemployment hit 50% post COVID-19? Episode 13: #SkillsWorld LIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Kathleen Henehan - Research and Policy Analy
Why bother teaching face-to-face, if online teaching is just as successful? Episode 12: #SkillsWorld LIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: David Corke - Director of Education and Skil
A determined Creative Media student and his committed co-host broadcast their latest show ‘The Talk’
Podcasts
Matthew O’Leary is a current @CRC_College Cambridge Regional College
What should the priorities be for the Skills Sector? Episode 11: #SkillsWorld LIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Kirsty Williams - Welsh Education Secretary
Keeping Entertained With Arnie Skelton #38
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
DJing, house music and skills policy - How I combined my passions to create a community radio show for FE
Podcasts
In the back streets of Hatton Garden in London there once existed a li
How will Covid-19 widened the disadvantage and attainment gap? Episode 10: #SkillsWorld LIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Layla Moran MP - Liberal Democrat Education
How do we prepare for September's
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Dr Sue Pember OBE - Director of Policy and E
Starts falling for Apprenticeships: What's all the fuss about? Episode 8: #SkillsWorld LIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Gillian Keegan - Parliamentary Under Secreta
Should we abolish the target of sending 50% of young people to university? Episode 7: #SkillsWorld LIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Charles Clarke - Author and former home secr

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: Spanish Students Regroup Online with Lecturer Declan less than a minute ago
Newcastle College
Newcastle College has published a new article: Free Distance Learning Launched by Newcastle College 2 hours 57 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: Making and Baking for the Community 3 hours 1 minute ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4539)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page