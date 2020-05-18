A Vision for a Post-Covid Society: The New Normal Podcast Episode 6

Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability Service at Sheffield Hallam University for another foray into the world of work, as told by Covid-19 - this week, we welcome Carolyn Parry, the Founder and Director of Career Alchemy, to the (virtual) booth, where we explore what the future of work, life and education could look like following the pandemic, as well as how innovative new initiatives like Carolyn's Inspired Teenager Plus programme can help us to reframe the concept of 'Career' through the lens of purpose and 'wicked problems' like the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Our Presenters:

Helen Armitage - A Senior Employability Adviser for the College of Social Sciences and Arts at Sheffield Hallam University. Helen leads on the Hallam Career Mentoring Scheme and primarily supports the department of Art and Design with in-curriculum careers delivery.

Chris Webb - An Employability Adviser at Sheffield Hallam University, Chris supports the Gradvantage programme for final year students and graduates, as well as collaborating with the College of Business, Technology and Engineering on in-curriculum careers delivery.

Our Guest:

Carolyn Parry - Multi-award-winning career coach, trainer, certified life coach and TEDx speaker, Carolyn came to careers work in her late 30s, after a successful, but ultimately unfulfilling, business career in property, international software and publishing. After retraining as a university careers adviser in 2001, she spent 15 years in the HE sector, latterly as a careers and employability director, and left in 2015 to set up Career Alchemy. The impact-focused business uses its own all-age independently research-proven INSPiRED framework, toolkit and planner to help teenagers (with their parents/carers), graduates and professionals to identify and create purpose-driven and sustainable careers that help to solve the world’s greatest challenges.

A languages graduate, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, the Higher Education Academy, and the International Enterprise Educators’ Programme, Carolyn is on the Professional Register of the Career Development Institute, the overarching professional body for the sector. She was the CDI UK Careers Adviser/Career Coach of the Year 2017, is a national trainer in career coaching for AGCAS, has received two business awards from Prince Charles and represents the Career Development Institute in Wales. She is a Trustee/Board Director of Ceredigion Citizens Advice Bureau and of Antur Teifi, a £3M social enterprise which helps Welsh business start and grow.

If you are interested in any of the discussion points raised in this podcast or have suggestions for future podcast episodes or guest speakers, please contact Chris or Helen on LinkedIn!

Further Reading/Listening:

Deloitte’s The Edge building: https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2015-the-edge-the-worlds-greenest-building/ - although this has been open 4 years now and is award winning it is being adapted now to reflect Covid-19 which is easier because of its pre-existing digital and green ethos.

INSPiRED Teenager Programme: https://www.careeralchemy.co.uk/inspired-teenager-plus-explained.html

US Business Roundtable Purpose of a Corporation Statement: https://www.businessroundtable.org/business-roundtable-redefines-the-purpose-of-a-corporation-to-promote-an-economy-that-serves-all-americans

Inclusive Economy Partnership: https://www.inclusiveeconomypartnership.gov.uk/our-impact/boost

UN Sustainable Development Goal progress: https://www.fdiintelligence.com/News/SPI-report-UN-SDGs-will-not-be-met-until-2073

Wales and the UN SDGs report: https://futuregenerations.wales/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Wales-_-SDGs-_-VNR-_-Supplementary-Report-for-Wales-_-Version-10.1-Final-w-cover-ENG.pdf

UN SDG progress mapping: https://gov.wales/national-indicators-mapping-well-being-and-un-sustainable-development-goals-interactive-tool

Wales - new curriculum: overview: https://hwb.gov.wales/curriculum-for-wales/introduction/ For teachers and parents: https://gov.wales/education-changing

McKinsey Report on the Impact of Covid-19 on the UK Jobs Market: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/public-sector/our-insights/covid-19-in-the-united-kingdom-assessing-jobs-at-risk-and-the-impact-on-people-and-places