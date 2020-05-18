 
How do we get Britain Training? Episode 16: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Tonight's guests include: Jonathan Boys, Director of Insight and Evidence at Federation for Industry Sector Skills & Standards (FISSS)Professor Martin Jones, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Staffordshire University | Sally Dicketts CBE, Group Chief Executive at Activate Learning | Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President, Pearson BTEC and Apprenticeship | Stephen Evans, Chief Executive at Learning and Work Institute.

Episode 16: How do we get Britain Training? Mon 18th May 2020

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

News Bulletin:

We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.
If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:
  • Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Call: 020 32 900 111
  • Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews

Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!

Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday and subscribe here for notifications!

 Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:

Apple Castbox Spotify FE Icon Google Podcast iHeart
Podcast Addict Podchaser Souncloud Deezer Spreaker YouTube

 

