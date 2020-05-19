 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New Apprentice Talks podcast aims to give students a realistic insight into apprenticeships

Details
Hits: 57
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A brand new @ApprenticeTalks podcast made to educate, inform and give insight into what it’s really like to be an apprentice is now live on Spotify and other major streaming sites.

Formed by four-degree apprentices, Apprentice Talks aims to give students a holistic and realistic insight into what it’s like to be on an apprenticeship scheme. 

The founders themselves struggled with the endless volumes of information available to young people about career pathways after school, from university to entry-level job roles and apprenticeships.

This often biased information, coupled with pressure from influencers such as parents, teachers and careers advisors is overwhelming and intimidating for young people. By offering a realistic, firsthand viewpoint of apprenticeships to young people in schools, sixth forms and colleges, Apprentice Talks will be able to help students decide if an apprenticeship is right for them. 

Although the information available surrounding apprenticeships has improved, and some stereotypes have been changed, there is still a lot of work to be done. The Apprentice Talks podcast involves advice pieces and accompanying interviews with current apprentices and individuals in the apprenticeship space to help demystify the world of apprenticeships for young people. 

Apprentice talks will be releasing an episode every Friday for nine weeks from the 15th May 2020. You can find the episodes on Spotify by typing “Apprentice Talks” into the podcast section. 

Advertisement

How do we get Britain Training? Episode 16: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Jonathan Boys, Director of Insight and Evide
Are Apprentices and Students getting a good deal? Episode 15: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Eluned Parrott - Unite Foundation Director,
A Vision for a Post-Covid Society: The New Normal Podcast Episode 6
Podcasts
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability

You may also be interested in these articles:

How do we get Britain Training? Episode 16: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Jonathan Boys, Director of Insight and Evide
Are Apprentices and Students getting a good deal? Episode 15: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Eluned Parrott - Unite Foundation Director,
In the future will the British economy rely on having more scientists or creatives? Episode 14: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Hetan Shah - Chief Executive at The British
How the FE Sector is Meeting the Challenge of Coronavirus
Podcasts
The New Normal Episode 5Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Ca
Will Youth Unemployment hit 50% post COVID-19? Episode 13: #SkillsWorld LIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Kathleen Henehan - Research and Policy Analy
Why bother teaching face-to-face, if online teaching is just as successful? Episode 12: #SkillsWorld LIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: David Corke - Director of Education and Skil
A determined Creative Media student and his committed co-host broadcast their latest show ‘The Talk’
Podcasts
Matthew O’Leary is a current @CRC_College Cambridge Regional College
What should the priorities be for the Skills Sector? Episode 11: #SkillsWorld LIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Kirsty Williams - Welsh Education Secretary
A Vision for a Post-Covid Society: The New Normal Podcast Episode 6
Podcasts
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability
Keeping Entertained With Arnie Skelton #38
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
How will Covid-19 widened the disadvantage and attainment gap? Episode 10: #SkillsWorld LIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Layla Moran MP - Liberal Democrat Education
How do we prepare for September's
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Dr Sue Pember OBE - Director of Policy and E

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4555)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page