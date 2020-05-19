New Apprentice Talks podcast aims to give students a realistic insight into apprenticeships

A brand new @ApprenticeTalks podcast made to educate, inform and give insight into what it’s really like to be an apprentice is now live on Spotify and other major streaming sites.

Formed by four-degree apprentices, Apprentice Talks aims to give students a holistic and realistic insight into what it’s like to be on an apprenticeship scheme.

The founders themselves struggled with the endless volumes of information available to young people about career pathways after school, from university to entry-level job roles and apprenticeships.

This often biased information, coupled with pressure from influencers such as parents, teachers and careers advisors is overwhelming and intimidating for young people. By offering a realistic, firsthand viewpoint of apprenticeships to young people in schools, sixth forms and colleges, Apprentice Talks will be able to help students decide if an apprenticeship is right for them.

Although the information available surrounding apprenticeships has improved, and some stereotypes have been changed, there is still a lot of work to be done. The Apprentice Talks podcast involves advice pieces and accompanying interviews with current apprentices and individuals in the apprenticeship space to help demystify the world of apprenticeships for young people.

Apprentice talks will be releasing an episode every Friday for nine weeks from the 15th May 2020. You can find the episodes on Spotify by typing “Apprentice Talks” into the podcast section.

