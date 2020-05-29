Covid Secure: Is it safe for pupils to go back to school? #SkillsWorldLIVE

Tonight's guests include: Sir David King - Former Chief Medical Officer & Chair of the Independent SAGE | Sam Parrett - London South East Colleges | Ben Brennan - Assistant Principal & Head of Sixth Form, The Hart School | Nichola Hay - CEO Estio Training | Leigh Powell - UNISON Official in Education and Children's Services who leads on Further Education | Juliana Mohamad Noor – Vice President Further Education, NUS

Episode 24: Covid Secure: Is it safe for pupils to go back to school? Friday 29th May

Independent SAGE report on Should Schools Reopen?

Government failing to follow advice of own SAGE group in opening schools June 1, says Independent SAGE: Government must explore non-school alternatives for children over summer holidays led by community workers and volunteers including the use of… https://t.co/dpEQLMP5Si pic.twitter.com/cpOUCE8y1s — FE News - The #FutureofEducation News Channel (@FENews) May 28, 2020

The scientific papers on school safety from the committee of independent scientists chaired by Sir David King was published on 22 May with the full report relating to the reopening of schools released yesterday (28 May). Read the sector response here.

In a statement for the #SkillsWorldLIVE programme tonight, on the wider opening of education settings, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic our decisions have been based on the best scientific and medical advice, with the welfare of children and staff at the heart of all considerations.

“The Prime Minister has announced that the Government’s five tests have been met, and based on all the evidence we will now move forward with our plan for a phased and cautious return of a limited number of pupils to primary schools and early years settings from Monday, and students in years 10 and 12 two weeks later.

“This marks the first step in getting all children and young people back into classrooms so they can be with their friends and teachers again, and I’m enormously grateful for all the planning and preparation the sector has done in the lead up to welcoming these first pupils back.”

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.

If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Call: 020 32 900 111

020 32 900 111 Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews

Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!

Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday and subscribe here for notifications!

Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:

