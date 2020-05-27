 
Joe Wicks, shares his career story on new digital careers platform, Your Future Forward

Details
Fitness coach, author and TV presenter Joe Wicks

 #MentalHealth and wellbeing motivated me, not money, says @TheBodyCoach Joe Wicks 

Fitness coach, author and TV presenter Joe Wicks will talk about the mental health issues he faced as a child and his motivation to start his own business, in a new careers advice podcast @YourFutureForward being launched by two young London-based apprentices on 24 May 2020.

Digital Marketing apprentices, Dexter Hutchings, aged 21, from Epsom, and 19-year old Molly Johnstone, from Leicester, are the founders of Your Future Forward, a new social media platform which will support students and school-leavers with careers information, advice and guidance via TikTok and Instagram. Joe Wicks is one of 12 guests including careers and education experts, who will share their career experiences on the weekly podcast.

Joe Wicks began his career as a personal trainer and has gone on to build a successful business via his Youtube channel, The Body Coach TV, publishing and television presenting.

Now the UK’s favourite PE teacher, he will feature in episode 6 of the podcast series to be broadcast on 28 June 2020.

Joe said: ‘I have never been motivated by wealth. Exercise was something I loved and which was hugely beneficial for me as a child as I struggled with attention deficit disorder and behavioural difficulties. When it came to finding a career, I chose something I enjoy doing, helping people to be fit and healthy. 

‘Social media can place huge pressures on young people, so it’s great that Dexter and Molly are using digital platforms for such a positive purpose. Creating this online community is a great way to support those struggling to take their first steps into a career, particularly in these challenging times.’ 

With over a quarter (27%) of businesses slashing graduate recruitment in 2020, research shows that young people will be hardest hit by the impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the UK economy. Dexter and Molly saw a need for careers information, advice and guidance that spoke to young people in their own language. 

Co-founder and social media manager of Your Future Forward, Molly Johnstone, said:

‘Young people are entering a challenging economy which could impact on their career prospects long into the future and they need help and support. As a young professional, I quickly found that one of the best ways to learn is by talking to colleagues and people with more experience, but it can be daunting approaching people for advice. 

‘Your Future Forward will bridge that gap by sharing experience and expertise in a conversation that’s relatable and engaging for young people. This is a hard time to be entering the job market; someone like Joe sharing their success story is incredibly inspiring and encouraging.’  

Your Future Forward will cover key topics such as different career pathways, including apprenticeships, advice on writing a CV and developing transferable skills such as creativity, teamwork and communication. 

The podcast is available on Spotify as of Sunday 24 May, with a new episode each following Sunday for 12 weeks. You can get regular advice and become part of the conversation on Instagram and TikTok @YourFutureForward.

