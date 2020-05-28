 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

GARY COFFEY – RAISING THE PROFILE OF #SEND

Details
Hits: 132
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 2: In this episode I am interviewing Gary from @IvyHouseSchool 

"Hi all, It's great to be able to share my experience and passion for working within the SEND sector. I am the Headteacher of Ivy House Special School, where we support children and young people between the ages of 2-19. I have a range of experience within mainstream and special settings. I am keen to ensure that we continue to raise the profile of SEND within the sector, so that there is equality for all."

#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast is presented by Aaron Bradbury - BA Hons, Med, PGCE, NPQICL, SFHEA, FSET, Principal Lecturer – Early Childhood & Early Years, Nottingham Institute of Education, Nottingham Trent University

Connect with Aaron:

Twitter: @AaronEarlyYears
Facebook: Aaron.Bradbury
Instagram: aaronearlyyears
Website: Early Years Reviews

Publications:

Bradbury, A. & Wynne, V. (2019) Apprenticeships In Tummons, J. (2019) PCET Learning and Teaching in the Post Compulsory Sector. London. Sage

Bradbury, A. & Wynne, V. (2020) The Apprentice’s Guide to End Point Assessment. London. Learning Matters (Published September 2020)

Current: Bradbury, A. & Garvey, D. (2020) A-Z of Early Childhood Theorists. London. Learning Matters (Published December 2020)

Advertisement

One Year on from Augar, will it happen? Episode 22: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include:Â Philip Augar, Former chair of governmentâ€™
JULIETTE DAVIES â€“ BRINGING THE EARLY YEARS SECTOR TOGETHER
Podcasts
#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 1: In this first episode I am interviewing
Joe Wicks, shares his career story on new digital careers platform, Your Future Forward
Podcasts
#MentalHealth and wellbeing motivated me, not money, says @TheBodyCoa

You may also be interested in these articles:

One Year on from Augar, will it happen? Episode 22: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Philip Augar, Former chair of government’
Careers Advice and Guidance, is it fit for purpose? Episode 21: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: John Yarham, Interim CEO Careers and Enterpr
How will COVID-19 impact the skills needed for the fourth industrial revolution? Episode 20: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Paul Grainger, Co-director of the Centre for
Covid-19 and the Design Sector: The New Normal Podcast Episode 7
Podcasts
This week, we welcome Penny Lee AKA The Brand Directoress (@B_Director
Should there be a Youth Guarantee? Episode 19: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Ken Skates MS Minister for Economy and Trans
#ThankaTeacher - What is the future of funding and quality for Apprenticeships? Episode 18: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeship and Skills Mi
Will the FE Whitepaper result in the nationalisation of Colleges? Episode 17: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: David Hughes, CEO at AoC | Ian Pretty, CEO C
How do we get Britain Training? Episode 16: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Jonathan Boys, Director of Insight and Evide
JULIETTE DAVIES – BRINGING THE EARLY YEARS SECTOR TOGETHER
Podcasts
#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 1: In this first episode I am interviewing
New Apprentice Talks podcast aims to give students a realistic insight into apprenticeships
Podcasts
A brand new @ApprenticeTalks podcast made to educate, inform and give
Joe Wicks, shares his career story on new digital careers platform, Your Future Forward
Podcasts
#MentalHealth and wellbeing motivated me, not money, says @TheBodyCoa
A Vision for a Post-Covid Society: The New Normal Podcast Episode 6
Podcasts
This week, we welcome Carolyn Parry, the Founder and Director of @Care

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4587)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page