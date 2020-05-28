GARY COFFEY – RAISING THE PROFILE OF #SEND

#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 2: In this episode I am interviewing Gary from @IvyHouseSchool

"Hi all, It's great to be able to share my experience and passion for working within the SEND sector. I am the Headteacher of Ivy House Special School, where we support children and young people between the ages of 2-19. I have a range of experience within mainstream and special settings. I am keen to ensure that we continue to raise the profile of SEND within the sector, so that there is equality for all."