What does the FE College of the Future look like? Episode 25: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Tonight's guests include: Professor Ewart Keep, Department of Education, Oxford University | Amanda Melton, CEO of Nelson and Colne College Group and Commissioner for the 4 Nations College of the Future | David Jones OBE, ex-CEO of Coleg Cambria | Marie-Thérèse McGivern, Former Principal of Belfast Metropolitan College | Jamie Smith, Executive Chairman, C Learning | Norman Crowther, National Official for Post 16 Education NEU | Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President, Pearson

Episode 25: What does the FE College of the Future look like?

#SkillsWorldLIVE Monday 1st June 2020

Co-authored by Edinburgh College Principal and CEO Audrey Cumberford and City of Glasgow College Principal and CEO Paul Little, The Cumberford-Little Report, One Tertiary System: Agile, Collaborative, Inclusive – was commissioned by the Scottish Government to consider what more Scottish colleges can do to help improve businesses’ performance and productivity.

The authors make a series of recommendations aimed at allowing colleges to make a still greater contribution to business growth, particularly among Scotland’s huge SME and micro-business communities in an economic environment where the full challenges of Brexit are yet to become clear. The findings also identify the significant economic impact colleges already have – a £3.5bn annual boost to GDP according to the latest figures – and identify how colleges support a wide range of Scottish Government national priorities, highlighting examples of best practice across Scotland.

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.
If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:
  • Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Call: 020 32 900 111
  • Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews

Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!

Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday and subscribe here for notifications!

 Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:

Apple Castbox Spotify FE Icon Google Podcast iHeart
Podcast Addict Podchaser Souncloud Deezer Spreaker YouTube

 

What will happen to WorldSkills Competitions in the post Covid World? and #StandupForSkills Episode 23: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills International
GARY COFFEY â€“ RAISING THE PROFILE OF #SEND
Podcasts
#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 2: In this episode I am interviewing Gary
JULIETTE DAVIES â€“ BRINGING THE EARLY YEARS SECTOR TOGETHER
Podcasts
#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 1: In this first episode I am interviewing

