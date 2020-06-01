What does the FE College of the Future look like? Episode 25: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Tonight's guests include: Professor Ewart Keep, Department of Education, Oxford University | Amanda Melton, CEO of Nelson and Colne College Group and Commissioner for the 4 Nations College of the Future | David Jones OBE, ex-CEO of Coleg Cambria | Marie-Thérèse McGivern, Former Principal of Belfast Metropolitan College | Jamie Smith, Executive Chairman, C Learning | Norman Crowther, National Official for Post 16 Education NEU | Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President, Pearson
Episode 25: What does the FE College of the Future look like?
#SkillsWorldLIVE Monday 1st June 2020
THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF SCOTLAND’S COLLEGES: The principals of Scotland’s two largest colleges have highlighted the strengths and potential of the sector in a report which makes plain the economic impact of colleges in Scotland. The Cumberford-Little… https://t.co/0nUfhflG7u pic.twitter.com/fdZpT4LHIV— FE News - The #FutureofEducation News Channel (@FENews) February 13, 2020
Co-authored by Edinburgh College Principal and CEO Audrey Cumberford and City of Glasgow College Principal and CEO Paul Little, The Cumberford-Little Report, One Tertiary System: Agile, Collaborative, Inclusive – was commissioned by the Scottish Government to consider what more Scottish colleges can do to help improve businesses’ performance and productivity.
The authors make a series of recommendations aimed at allowing colleges to make a still greater contribution to business growth, particularly among Scotland’s huge SME and micro-business communities in an economic environment where the full challenges of Brexit are yet to become clear. The findings also identify the significant economic impact colleges already have – a £3.5bn annual boost to GDP according to the latest figures – and identify how colleges support a wide range of Scottish Government national priorities, highlighting examples of best practice across Scotland.
Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.
- Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
- Call: 020 32 900 111
- Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews
Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!
Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday and subscribe here for notifications!
Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:
Advertisement