How to delegate effectively with Arnie Skelton #43

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the Forty-Second episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses how to delegate effectively. 

 

This week Arnie follows on from last week with part  of his thoughts on delegation – this week it's all about How to delegate effectively – how to make the briefing process as effective as possible

Arnie has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

