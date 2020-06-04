How do we ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff and students? Episode 28: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Tonight's guests include: Paul Eeles, Chief Executive at Skills and Education Group | Mike Thompson, Managing Partner at Gen Healthy Minds Ltd | Ian Pryce, Chief Executive of Bedford College | Alan Woods OBE, Chief Executive of VTCT | #StandUpForSkills with Kirstie Donnelly, City & Guilds | Stella Ziolkowski, Director of Quality and Workforce Development at National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) | Emily Tang, Apprentice who has worked at a Co-Op Nursery throughout the pandemic

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

