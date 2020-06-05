GREG BOTTRILL – THE VALUE OF PLAY

#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 3: In this episode I am interviewing @GregBottrill, Author and Play Pedagogy Expert
Greg is an author and passionate advocate of childhood and the magic of children. His two education books ‘Can I Go And Play Now?’ and ‘School and the Magic’ of Children’ have attracted much attention with their call for education to embrace childhood and the ‘echoes of play’.
He is also the creator of the Message Centre, Drawing Club, and Play Projects, as well as the delightful Play School TV, an exploration of the power of make-believe based on his approach to outdoor play, Adventure Island - wonderful way to open up a world of creativity, language, story and joy: education done with children, not to them.
#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast is presented by Aaron Bradbury - BA Hons, Med, PGCE, NPQICL, SFHEA, FSET, Principal Lecturer – Early Childhood & Early Years, Nottingham Institute of Education, Nottingham Trent University
