Has the cause of Social Mobility been put back by a generation? Weekly Show 2: #SkillsWorldLIVE and #StandUpForSkills

Tonight's guests include: Steven Cooper, Social Mobility Commissioner & Ex Chief Executive Officer of Barclaycard Business | Professor Lee Elliot-Major OBE, Professor of Social Mobility at the University of Exeter | Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President, Pearson BTEC and Apprenticeship | Helen Barnard, Acting Director of Joseph Rowntree Foundation | Palvinder Singh, Group Deputy Principal, Finance Planning & Business, Curriculum Development at NCG, Kidderminster College | #StandUpForSkills with Kirstie Donnelly, CEO of City & Guilds | Frank Douglas, Non-Executive Director, City & Guilds Group and CEO of Caerus Executive.

Weekly Show 2: Has the cause of Social Mobility been put back by a generation? #SkillsWorldLIVE - Thursday 18th June 2020

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.

If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Call: 020 32 900 111

020 32 900 111 Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews

Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!

Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm Thursdays during term time and subscribe here for notifications!

Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:

