 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The New Normal Episode 12 - Enterprise Special

Details
Hits: 117
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability Service @SheffHallamUni for another foray into the world of work, as told by Covid-19.

This week, we welcome three guests from the world of Enterprise to the (virtual) booth - Graeme Tidd, Enterprise Adviser at Sheffield Hallam University; Harvey Morton, Founder and Managing Director of Harvey Morton Digital; and Rob Dixon, Work for Yourself Placement Year student at Sheffield Hallam University and owner of Rob's All Day - as we discuss the challenges faced by business owners, freelancers and self-employed individuals during the pandemic, the investment needed to support SMEs and the importance of ensuring that business and enterprise education undertaken in partnership with young people is a key facet of the plans for economic recovery in the UK.

Further Reading/Listening:

Nesta - The Role of Innovation in the UK's Covid-19 Recovery

Emma Gannon - Ctrl Alt Del Podcast

Ted Viera - Photography Matters Podcast

Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy Podcast

Career Development Policy Group - Call to action to reach out to your local MP regarding the importance of careers guidance

Our Presenters:

Helen Armitage - A Senior Employability Adviser for the College of Social Sciences and Arts at Sheffield Hallam University. Helen leads on the Hallam Career Mentoring Scheme and primarily supports the department of Art and Design with in-curriculum careers delivery.

Chris Webb - An Employability Adviser at Sheffield Hallam University, Chris supports the Gradvantage programme for final year students and graduates, as well as collaborating with the College of Business, Technology and Engineering on in-curriculum careers delivery.

Our Guests:

Graeme Tidd - As an Enterprise Adviser at SHU, Graeme supports students to develop business and project ideas, and works with academics to develop curriculum-based Enterprise education.

Graeme is a professional Photoshop Artist and photographer, running ventures as a contemporary pet photographer and urban photographer selling high-end wall art.

He graduated from Sheffield Hallam University in 2000 in English and Media.

Harvey Morton - Harvey Morton is one of the brightest entrepreneurial lights in the UK, founding his own company in 2013. During this time, he juggled both his new work commitments and his education, completing his GCSEs and A-Levels while getting his first company off the ground. Harvey is a Sheffield Hallam University Graduate and received support from the SHU Enterprise Team to grow his business alongside his studies.

Advertisement

The New Normal Ep 1 - Covid-19 and Social Justice (Tristram Hooley)
Podcasts
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability
The New Normal Ep 3 - SMEs and the Importance of Being Agile
Podcasts
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability
The New Normal Ep 2 - Remote Working and Digital Collaboration with Handshake (Clare Adams)
Podcasts
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability

In the last few years, Harvey’s reputation for excellence has continued to grow, picking up the IPSE Young Freelancer of the Year (2018) along the way. Following this achievement, he relaunched his flagship brand as Harvey Morton Digital, providing the key solutions to all the digital problems his clients face. He also makes regular appearances as a public speaker at major events focused on entrepreneurship.

When he’s not working, Harvey loves to inspire other young future leaders as they begin on their own entrepreneurial journeys, and winds down by indulging in some of his favourite hobbies. Alongside trips to the cinema and concerts, Harvey also enjoys relaxing with friends and family, working out and getting acquainted with all the best new restaurants and cafes. He can often be found walking his beloved border collie, Nelly.

As a talented and ever-developing young professional, Harvey has the skills needed to work alongside teams of all sizes and draws on his own experience to help them tackle even the most complex of digital issues.

Rob Dixon - A Work for Yourself Placement Year student at Sheffield Hallam University, Rob currently runs Rob's All Day, a catering business providing healthy, microwaveable meals, typically available via the Hallam Pop-Up Shop on Howard Street.

If you are interested in any of the discussion points raised in this podcast or have suggestions for future podcast episodes or guest speakers, please contact Chris or Helen on LinkedIn!

You may also be interested in these articles:

The New Normal Episode 9 - The Why of LMI
Podcasts
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability
The New Normal Ep 1 - Covid-19 and Social Justice (Tristram Hooley)
Podcasts
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability
What is the Role of Work-Based Learning for Business?
Podcasts
This podcast provide a unique opportunity to hear three CEOs of leadin
The New Normal Episode 11 - SHU Alumni Special #1
Podcasts
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability
The New Normal Episode 10 - HE Careers: Same and Different
Podcasts
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability
The New Normal: Sheffield Hallam University Class of 2020 Special
Podcasts
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability
The New Normal Episode 4 - Coronavirus and Me: The Class of 2020
Podcasts
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability
The New Normal Ep 3 - SMEs and the Importance of Being Agile
Podcasts
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability
The New Normal Ep 2 - Remote Working and Digital Collaboration with Handshake (Clare Adams)
Podcasts
Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability
What will happen to the 230,000 university graduates entering the workforce this summer? Weekly Show 4: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Emma Hardy MP, Shadow FE & Universities
Being Assertive With Arnie Skelton #47
Podcasts
Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the Forty-Seventh episode
Building Rapport With Arnie Skelton #46
Podcasts
Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the Forty-Sixth episode o

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 5 hours 19 minutes ago

Facing the jobs crisis

Facing the jobs crisis

Unemployment has soared in the OECD area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Policymakers have taken action to safeguard workers and firms,...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 5 hours 20 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Preparation and managing inspection: This innovative masterclass with Dr Chris Jones will look in-depth at inspection, preparat…
View Original Tweet

Grant Thornton
Grant Thornton has published a new article: Economic update: the announcement for jobs, jobs, jobs 6 hours 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4740)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page