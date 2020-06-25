The New Normal Episode 12 - Enterprise Special

Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability Service @SheffHallamUni for another foray into the world of work, as told by Covid-19.
This week, we welcome three guests from the world of Enterprise to the (virtual) booth - Graeme Tidd, Enterprise Adviser at Sheffield Hallam University; Harvey Morton, Founder and Managing Director of Harvey Morton Digital; and Rob Dixon, Work for Yourself Placement Year student at Sheffield Hallam University and owner of Rob's All Day - as we discuss the challenges faced by business owners, freelancers and self-employed individuals during the pandemic, the investment needed to support SMEs and the importance of ensuring that business and enterprise education undertaken in partnership with young people is a key facet of the plans for economic recovery in the UK.
Further Reading/Listening:
Nesta - The Role of Innovation in the UK's Covid-19 Recovery
Emma Gannon - Ctrl Alt Del Podcast
Ted Viera - Photography Matters Podcast
Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy Podcast
Career Development Policy Group - Call to action to reach out to your local MP regarding the importance of careers guidance
Our Presenters:
Helen Armitage - A Senior Employability Adviser for the College of Social Sciences and Arts at Sheffield Hallam University. Helen leads on the Hallam Career Mentoring Scheme and primarily supports the department of Art and Design with in-curriculum careers delivery.
Chris Webb - An Employability Adviser at Sheffield Hallam University, Chris supports the Gradvantage programme for final year students and graduates, as well as collaborating with the College of Business, Technology and Engineering on in-curriculum careers delivery.
Our Guests:
Graeme Tidd - As an Enterprise Adviser at SHU, Graeme supports students to develop business and project ideas, and works with academics to develop curriculum-based Enterprise education.
Graeme is a professional Photoshop Artist and photographer, running ventures as a contemporary pet photographer and urban photographer selling high-end wall art.
He graduated from Sheffield Hallam University in 2000 in English and Media.
Harvey Morton - Harvey Morton is one of the brightest entrepreneurial lights in the UK, founding his own company in 2013. During this time, he juggled both his new work commitments and his education, completing his GCSEs and A-Levels while getting his first company off the ground. Harvey is a Sheffield Hallam University Graduate and received support from the SHU Enterprise Team to grow his business alongside his studies.
In the last few years, Harvey’s reputation for excellence has continued to grow, picking up the IPSE Young Freelancer of the Year (2018) along the way. Following this achievement, he relaunched his flagship brand as Harvey Morton Digital, providing the key solutions to all the digital problems his clients face. He also makes regular appearances as a public speaker at major events focused on entrepreneurship.
When he’s not working, Harvey loves to inspire other young future leaders as they begin on their own entrepreneurial journeys, and winds down by indulging in some of his favourite hobbies. Alongside trips to the cinema and concerts, Harvey also enjoys relaxing with friends and family, working out and getting acquainted with all the best new restaurants and cafes. He can often be found walking his beloved border collie, Nelly.
As a talented and ever-developing young professional, Harvey has the skills needed to work alongside teams of all sizes and draws on his own experience to help them tackle even the most complex of digital issues.
Rob Dixon - A Work for Yourself Placement Year student at Sheffield Hallam University, Rob currently runs Rob's All Day, a catering business providing healthy, microwaveable meals, typically available via the Hallam Pop-Up Shop on Howard Street.
If you are interested in any of the discussion points raised in this podcast or have suggestions for future podcast episodes or guest speakers, please contact Chris or Helen on LinkedIn!