The New Normal Episode 11 - SHU Alumni Special #1

Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability Service @SheffHallamUni for another foray into the world of work, as told by Covid-19.
This week, we launch the first in our series of conversations with Sheffield Hallam University Alumni, starting with Ian Middleton, a former Managing Director of Smith Young, an independent property consultancy that have been involved in some of the biggest retail developments in Europe, including our very own Meadowhall shopping centre here in Sheffield!
In the podcast, Ian reflects on his career journey to date, the changes facing the retail property sector and his top career tips for students, graduates, job seekers and other professionals.
Our Presenters:
Helen Armitage - A Senior Employability Adviser for the College of Social Sciences and Arts at Sheffield Hallam University. Helen leads on the Hallam Career Mentoring Scheme and primarily supports the department of Art and Design with in-curriculum careers delivery.
Chris Webb - An Employability Adviser at Sheffield Hallam University, Chris supports the Gradvantage programme for final year students and graduates, as well as collaborating with the College of Business, Technology and Engineering on in-curriculum careers delivery.
Our Guest:
Ian Middleton - Born and raised in Sheffield, now resident in Leeds, Ian attended school in Sheffield and studied BSc Urban Land Economics at Sheffield Hallam University from 1975-1979. After gaining experience on his placement year with the British Rail Property Board in Bristol, Ian started work for the Sheffield City Council Estates Department following his graduation from university, where he had responsibility for a wide range of Council commercial premises, City Centre shops and industrial buildings, including the acquisition of The Leadmill.
Ian moved to Leeds in the early 1980s and joined the private sector, first as an Area Surveyor for GUS Property Management and later as an Area/Regional Surveyor for The Burton Group Estates Department, where he was responsible for retail rent reviews and lease renewals across the Northern Region, management of investment properties and ancillary commercial accommodation. Ian was instrumental in establishing service charge review processes across the portfolio and also in the formation of a major shopping centre tenant co-ordination programme for rent review and lease renewals.
In 1994, Ian was head-hunted by the sole Leasing and Managing Agent acting for Meadowhall owners to take personal responsibility for implementation of the first round of rent reviews across Meadowhall in 1995 (the first such programme on a major Regional Shopping Centre in the UK). Over the next 20 years, Ian developed the Lease Consultancy business of Smith Young (from scratch) to a dominant UK position among the very best shopping centres, winning in 2005 (in competition with all leading UK firms) the prestigious award of UK Professional Agency Team of the year. Ian worked directly with a range of high-profile clients that included Westfield, British Land, Land Securities, Hammerson and Intu, covering a dozen major shopping centres (including both Westfield schemes in London, Meadowhall, Bluewater, Trafford and Bullring) with a capital value in excess of £10 billion.
Ian has now been retired 12 months and had started to pursue travel plans with greater intensity...until the pandemic struck. His other interests include football (SUFC), cycling, music and history. As a highly engaged alumnus of Sheffield Hallam University, Ian continues to support current students where he can and has recently coordinated a Student Scholarship Fund for The Department of the Natural and Built Environment with the help of the Urban Land Economics Class of 1979.
