Unpacking the skills for the Future of Work with Nazrene Mannie and Bettina Schaller

Details
Hits: 557
Nazrene Mannie and Bettina Schaller

FE News have a really interesting international podcast for you unpacking the skills for the Future of Work with Nazrene Mannie from GAN (the Global Apprenticeship Network) and Bettina Schaller from Adecco Group. Both Nazrene and Bettina are members of the B20 (Business 20) Future of work and education task force that advises the G20.

As well as looking into the skills for the Future of Work, we also unpack two reports the recent B20 Future of Work and Education 2020 Policy Paper that is a set of recommendations from the B20 to the G20 and Adecco’s recent report on Resetting Normal – Defining a new Era of Work.

We explore with Nazrene and Bettina how the skills for the future of work are changing. We explore lifelong learning, the Digital Skills gap, automation, the importance of meeting future labour market needs, diversity and future work skills such as autonomy for leaders and staff during this new era of work with physical distancing measures. Nazrene also shares some interesting findings with physical distancing measures and what this means for Apprentices across the globe.

Please check out the podcast to hear what Nazrene and Bettina have to say about the skills for the future of work. 

