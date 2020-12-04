What’s next for VocTech and FE?

This episode was hosted live as part of Ufi VocTech Trust’s #WeekOfVocTech. It is the latest of our 'The #VoctechPodcast: learning continued' series, supported by the Ufi Voctech Trust
In this episode of the VocTech Podcast, we discuss the near and long-term future for vocational technology and further education with our guests.
How can the crisis be a pivot point for lifelong learning?
What practical examples are there for how industry and F.E are using technology now to set them up for a changed world of employment and skills development?
You’ll hear the different perspectives and demands on our guests plus questions and comments from our live audience.
You can follow the conversation using #VocTechPodcast and #WeekOfVocTech.
People
- Eglė Vinauskaitė, Director, Skillbright Labs | Twitter: @ThisIsEgle
- Dr. Maren Deepwell, CEO of the Association for Learning Technology (ALT), an independent charity and the leading professional body for Learning Technology in the UK on Amplify FE | Twitter: @MarenDeepwell
- Chantal Wilson, People Director, Honest Burgers | Twitter: @honestburgers
- Shane Guildford, a FE Hospitality Chef/Lecturer and PEARSONS Silver Award Winner, TES Finalist, EdTech Innovator and MIE Expert from Cheshire College South and West | Twitter: @shanelegend23
- Sophie Bailey, Founder and Presenter of The Edtech Podcast | Twitter: @podcastedtech
References from this week’s episode
- Ufi Voctech Trust – Website, homepage
- Ufi Voctech – Twitter
- Ufi Voctech Trust – LinkedIn
- Ufi Week of VocTech – Website link
- Catch up on previous episodes of the VocTech Podcast series here – The Edtech Podcast website link
- Chantal Wilson – LinkedIn
- Honest Burgers – Twitter
- Shane Guildford – Twitter
- Cheshire College South & West – Twitter
- People First Accredited colleges Scheme – Website link
- People 1st International – Twitter
- Eglė Vinauskaitė – LinkedIn
- Skillbright Labs – Website
- Maren Deepwell – Website
- Maren Deepwell – Twitter
- Association for Learning Technology (ALT) – Website
- AmplifyFE – Website
- The Bot Platform – Twitter
- Fireside chat with Honest Burgers and The Bot Platform – Website link
- Mark Parsons – Twitter
- College Commission – College of the Future report – Report Link
- Commission on the College of the Future – Twitter
- FlipGrid – Twitter
- Nearpod – Twitter
- Create Education Project – Website
- Create Education Project – Twitter
- Wakelet – Twitter
- Phil Whitehead – Twitter
- Blended Learning Essentials – FutureLearn Course
- FutureLearn – Twitter
- #AmplifyFE – link to page recommended by Maren
Thank you to the Ufi Voctech Trust
The Voctech Podcast Series is produced by The Edtech Podcast and supported by Ufi Voctech Trust.
Our aim is to help improve vocational skills in the UK’s workforce by funding digital solutions for vocational learning. We only fund activity that is ‘scalable’ through technology, ie projects that use digital methods to widen access to vocational learning. While digital learning solutions are potentially open to all, we are especially keen to assist digital projects which involve post-school age vocational learners that have failed to be engaged by the education system.
Tell us where you are listening in from
We’d love to hear about innovative technology or approaches you are developing or using in adult education. Leave your stories in the comments below. Alternately, record a quick free voicemail via speakpipe for inclusion in the next episode. Finally, you can post your thoughts or follow-on links via twitter @podcastedtech or via The Edtech Podcast Facebook page.