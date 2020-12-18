Future Workforce Development: What is the role of social impact investing?

This episode is the latest of our The Voctech Podcast: learning continued series, supported by the Ufi Voctech Trust.
We ask the question, what is the role of social impact investing in workforce development?
The Edtech Podcast is in conversation with an investor and an analyst tracking the future of workforce development markets.
It’s a fascinating listen, covering;
- the gig economy
- the problem of regional disparity
- and, the role of technology, including AI in helping us find jobs and thrive once we are in them.
As always, we ask how to keep the human element alive in all of this, too. This is the final recording of the VocTech Podcast for 2020. Enjoy! We look forward to bringing you more in 2021.
People
- Joe Ludlow, Impact Investment Director, Ufi Voctech Trust | Twitter: @joeludlow
- Nick Kind, Senior Director, Tyton Partners | Twitter: @nkind88
- Sophie Bailey is the Founder and Presenter of The Edtech Podcast | Twitter: @podcastedtech
Thank you to the Ufi Voctech Trust.
The Voctech Podcast Series is produced by The Edtech Podcast and supported by Ufi Voctech Trust.
Our aim is to help improve vocational skills in the UK's workforce by funding digital solutions for vocational learning. We only fund activity that is 'scalable' through technology, ie projects that use digital methods to widen access to vocational learning. While digital learning solutions are potentially open to all, we are especially keen to assist digital projects which involve post-school age vocational learners that have failed to be engaged by the education system.
