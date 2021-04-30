 
Should we adopt a Baccalaureate in England? #SkillsWorldLive 3.6

Should we adopt a Baccalaureate in England? #SkillsWorldLive 3.6

The theme of today’s episode is based on @EDSKthinktank’s recent report: Re-assessing the future (Part 2). 

Presenter, Tom Bewick, kicks off this week’s episode with a three-way debate between Jill Duffy, Chief Executive of OCR and Tom Richmond, Founder and Director of EDSK.

Following on from the debate, Tom leads a discussion between special guest’s Dr Amelia Peterson from LSE, Dr Peter Fidczuk, Development and Recognition Manager at The International Baccalaureate (IB) and Catherine Sezen, Senior Policy Manager at AoC.

Ending the show on a light hearted note, Tom speaks to Author, Marc Morris, all about his latest book: The Anglo-Saxons: A History of the Beginnings of England.

The #SkillsWorldLive Radio Show is aired live every Friday at 10:30am on the Skills World Live Productions website.

You can watch the show in playback on our website or listen to the show via Spreaker, Spotify or iTunes.

