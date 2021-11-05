 
Hilarious stories from the front line of teaching! Two Mr Ps in a Podcast LIVE

@2mrpspodcast - Teaching & podcasting sensations the Two Mr Ps have announced they will be taking Two Mr Ps in a Podcast LIVE across the UK for a string of 40 new live shows in 2022, including a night at London's Leicester Square Theatre (7th May).

The show will see the brothers (Lee & Adam Parkinson) - who both still work in primary schools - share hilarious stories from the front line of teaching, reminisce on their own school days, wince at cringe-inducing classroom confessions from fellow teachers and celebrate the weird and wonderful of primary school education.

Lee Parkinson (Mr P) is now one of the most followed teachers on social media in the UK. Started three years ago, their award-winning podcast has sat as the number one education podcast and amassed over 4m listens. Their number 2 Sunday Times bestselling debut book will be released in paperback in April 2022.

Teaching and podcasting sensations the Two Mr Ps have announced they’ll be taking their award-winning podcast on a new string of 40 live dates across the UK in 2022 : Two Mr Ps in a Podcast (LIVE).  

Playing across the country from Tuesday 22nd February – Sunday 24th July 2022, brothers Lee and Adam Parkinson will delight audiences with hilarious stories from their experiences of teaching on the front line in the nation’s primary schools, reminisce on their own childhood school days and celebrate the never-dull world of education.  

Lee Parkinson (Mr P) has been a primary school teacher for 14 years. Still working part-time in school and leading training sessions in schools across the UK, he has since become one of the most followed teachers on social media in the UK, sharing both ideas & his hilarious insights into life as a class teacher.  

Three years ago, he and his younger brother Adam Parkinson (who also works in a primary school as a HLTA) started their hit podcast - Two Mr Ps in a Podcast. Within a year, it had sat as the number one education podcast, amassed over 4 million episode listens and won the Listeners’ Choice Award at the Podcast for Business Awards 2021.   

In the weekly episodes, the Two Mr Ps share all of the uproarious ins and outs of life in a modern day classroom, awkward parents’ evenings, funny smells & spelling list blunders, whilst reading out cringe-inducing classroom confessions sent in by fellow teachers and interviewing celebrity guests (most recently Tom Fletcher).

On the new dates announced for 2022, Lee Parkinson said:

“Two Mr Ps in a Podcast has been a joy to make. It’s an educational podcast where you don’t really learn anything! We love focusing on the weird and wonderful world of primary school life and I think everyone, not just teachers, will be able to relate to the universal experiences we’re going to have fun dissecting on this tour – after all, everyone went to school! We’re on a mission to prove that teachers are actually human and have a wicked sense of humour.”  

Adam Parkinson said: “We came up with the idea three years ago on a family holiday to Florida while we were sharing funny stories from school. Three years later we’ve had over four million listens and have performed sold-out live shows – it’s been amazing and I can’t wait to get back on the road with these new dates in 2022!” 

 PAPERBACK BOOK RELEASE – 14th APRIL 2022  In August 2021, Lee and Adam released their highly anticipated debut book ‘Put A Wet Paper Towel On It: The Weird and Wonderful World of Primary Schools’ which became a number 2 Sunday Times Bestseller. It is set for release as a paperback on 14th April 2022. 

 What do teachers really mean when they say a child is a ‘lively character’? Why should parents always check the Show and Tell items their kids have brought with them before they reach school? ‘Homemade cakes’ – the words that are enough to send shivers down any teacher’s spine…

These are just a few of the things Adam and Lee teach readers about in the book, as they show why primary school kids are the weirdest, funniest, most disgusting creatures in the world! 

About the Two Mr Ps:  Lee Parkinson, Mr P, has been a Primary School Teacher for 14 years, during which time he has built a wealth of ideas for how technology can be embedded right across the curriculum. He continues to work part-time in school and also leads CPD and INSET training throughout the UK, focusing on raising standards in the classroom through technology. Through his humorous and engaging approach to life in the classroom, he has been able to support and help teachers transform their curriculum to inspire, empower and make learning more purposeful and accessible for their pupils. Mr P is passionate about helping as many teachers get a decent work/life balance and has become a leading voice for teachers. He takes a blunt and frank approach to certain classroom practices before sharing ideas and approaches that help raise standards without creating unnecessary workload.     

From sharing helpful advice, inspiring ideas and funny insights into life in the classroom, he has become one of the most followed teachers in the UK online. At present, he has over 300k followers on Facebook, nearly 100k on Instagram and TikTok and over 50k followers on Twitter.

 In 2018, alongside his younger brother Adam, a HLTA in another school in Manchester, they started a podcast - Two Mr Ps in a Podcast. The podcast takes an honest look at life in the classroom and shares funny stories from the chalkface. The podcast won the Listeners’ Choice Award at the 2021 Podcast for Business Awards, and was in the Top Ten for the Listeners’ Choice at the 2021 British Podcast Awards. At present, the podcast has amassed over 4 million listens.

The podcast is enjoyed by school staff, parents and anyone that likes to take a nostalgic trip back to their school days. Over the past year, they have also started interviewing guests with their chinwag sessions, and so far have welcomed the likes of Tom Fletcher, Dr Ranj, Adam Kay, Konnie Huq and Clare Balding talking all about their school days.   The podcast’s live format will continue with a run of 40 new dates scheduled in 2022, with most previous shows selling out. The live show is an extension of the podcast sharing funny observations and stories from school. In August 2021, both Lee and Adam released their debut book – Put A Wet Paper Towel On It – which ended up a number 2 Sunday Times Bestseller.  

TWO MR Ps IN A PODCAST (LIVE)UK 2022 TOUR - LISTINGS INFORMATION  

DATE  VENUE  BOX OFFICE 
Tuesday 22nd February 2022  GLASGOW, Stand  0141 212 3389 
Saturday 26th February 2022 (matinee)  SOUTHEND, Dixon Studio  0343 310 0030 
Saturday 26th February 2022 (evening)  SOUTHEND, Dixon Studio  0343 310 0030 
Thursday 3rd March 2022  HALIFAX, Square Chapel  0343 208 6016 
Saturday 5th March 2022  BURY, The Met  0161 761 2216 
Saturday 12th March 2022  BASINGSTOKE, Haymarket  0125 684 4244 
Saturday 19th March 2022  GRAVESEND, Woodville Theatre Studio  0147 433 7500 
Saturday 26th March 2022  WESTON SUPER MARE, Club Tropicana  0193 462 6982 
Saturday 2nd April 2022  LEEDS, City Varieties  0113 243 0808  
Monday 4th April 2022  EXETER, Corn Exchange  0139 266 5938 
Tuesday 5th April 2022  CARDIFF, Glee  0871472 0400 
Wednesday 6th April 2022  WIGAN, The Old Courts Theatre  0343 208 6015 
Sunday 10th April 2022  LYME REGIS, Marine Theatre  0333 666 3366 
Tuesday 12th April 2022  WINCHESTER, Theatre Royal  0196 284 0440 
Wednesday 13th April 2022  BATH, Komedia  0122 548 9070 
Thursday 14th April 2022  BRISTOL, Hen & Chicken Studio  0127 537 5056 
Friday 15th April 2022  CAMBRIDGE, Junction  0122 351 1511 
Saturday 16th April 2022  COLCHESTER, Arts Centre  0120 650 0900 
Sunday 17th April 2022  SALFORD, Quays Theatre  0343 208 6000 
Saturday 23rd April 2022 (matinee)  CRAWLEY, Hawth Studio  0129 355 3636 
Saturday 23rd April 2022 (evening)  CRAWLEY, Hawth Studio  0129 355 3636 
Sunday 24th April 2022  SHEFFIELD, Memorial Hall  0114 278 9789 
Thursday 28th April 2022  ILKLEY, King’s Hall  0127 443 2000 
Friday 29th April 2022  BARNARD CASTLE, The Witham  0183 363 1107 
Saturday 30th April 2022  BLACKBURN, Darwen Library Theatre  0125 458 2579 
Sunday 1st May 2022  NOTTINGHAM, Glee Club  0871472 0400 
Thursday 5th May 2022  CHORLEY, Theatre  0125 726 4362 
Friday 6th May 2022  MIDDLETON, Arena  0300 303 8633 
Saturday 7th May 2022  LONDON, Leicester Square Theatre  0207 734 2222 
Thursday 12th May 2022  CREWE, Lyceum  0343 310 0050 
Saturday 14th May 2022  BELFAST, Black Box  0289 024 4400 
Saturday 21st May 2022  SWINDON, Arts Centre  0343 310 0040 
Sunday 29th May 2022  FROME, Cheese & Grain  0137 345 5420 
Monday 30th May 2022  BIRMINGHAM, Old Rep Theatre  0121 359 9444 
Thursday 2nd June 2022  NORWICH, Arts Centre  0160 366 0352 
Saturday 11th June 2022  BRIGHTON, Old Market Theatre  N/A 
Thursday 30th June 2022  LIVERPOOL, Hot Water Comedy Club  0777 211 2344 
Saturday 2nd July 2022  MILTON KEYNES, Stables  0190 828 0800 
Saturday 16th July 2022  NEWPORT, Riverfront  0163 365 6757 
Sunday 24th July 2022  CANTERBURY, Gulbenkian  0122 776 9075 

 

