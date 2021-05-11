Prime Minister’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee a central part of the Queen’s Speech to revolutionise skills and training opportunities

Queen’s Speech unveils new laws to help the UK #BuildBackBetter and stronger from the pandemic

Landmark reforms will support the nation’s recovery from the pandemic, building on the progress made so far to level up the country and ensure equal opportunities for all.

The Prime Minister’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee will be a central part of the Queen’s Speech.

New laws will create a post-16 and adult education and training system that is fit for the future, providing the skills that people need for well-paid jobs and opportunities to train throughout their lifetime.

The legislative measures include:

enabling a new student finance system to transform the current student loans system, which will give every adult access to a flexible loan for higher-level education and training at university or college, useable at any point in their lives

employers will have a statutory role in planning publicly-funded training programmes with education providers, through a “ Skills Accelerator ” programme

” programme the Secretary of State for Education will be given more powers to intervene in colleges that fail to meet local needs, and to direct structural change where needed to ensure the provider improves.

These build on the extensive action already underway to revolutionise the skills and training offer across the country, including the introduction of new T Level courses and access to free, job-relevant “bootcamp” courses.

The Prime Minister outlined his vision for a radical change in skills provision in a speech last September.

He made clear that the 50 per cent of young people who do not go to university have been historically deprived of the chance to find their vocation and develop a fulfilling, well-paid career.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said:

"These new laws are the rocket fuel that we need to level up this country and ensure equal opportunities for all. We know that having the right skills and training is the route to better, well-paid jobs.

"I’m revolutionising the system so we can move past the outdated notion that there is only one route up the career ladder, and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to retrain or upskill at any point in their lives."

The government will introduce the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill on 18 May to deliver the Prime Minister’s vision. The Bill forms the legislative underpinning for the bold reforms set out in the Skills White Paper.

The challenges of the last year highlight the need to rethink and rebuild, bringing our skills and education system closer to the employer market and widening the opportunities that are available for all as we build back better from the pandemic.

A third of working-age undergraduates are not in highly skilled employment, and in 2019 employers were unable to fill a quarter of their vacancies due to a lack of employees with the right skills.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

"As we rebuild from the pandemic, we’ve put reforming post-16 education and skills at the heart of our plans to build back better, and as Education Secretary I have championed the often forgotten 50 per cent of young people who don’t go to university.

"Through legislation, our vision is to transform the sector and expand opportunity right across the country, so that more people can get the skills they need to get good jobs."

Our universities and colleges must be far more accessible to adults and part-timers, allowing people to change careers, upskill regularly, and stay up to date with changing knowledge and technologies. These reforms will enable people to learn, train or retrain and access new or updated skills at any time in their lives from age 16.

The Lifelong Loan Entitlement will comprehensively reform the way student finance is structured. As set out by the Prime Minister last year, the loan will give all individuals access to the equivalent of 4 years of student loans for higher-level study. The loans can be used flexibly across their lifetime, full-time or part-time, for modules or full qualifications, for high-quality technical qualifications and academic education.

The restructured skills system will put local employers at the centre of skills provision, through a ‘Skills Accelerator programme.’ The programme will build stronger partnerships between employers and their local Further Education colleges, or other local training providers, ensuring that provision meets local needs in sectors including construction, digital, clean energy and manufacturing.

The Skills and Post-16 Education Bill will provide these reforms with the statutory footing that they need, to introduce new opportunities for everyone aged over 16, up and down the country.

New policies and funding programmes are already in place to ensure adults have greater access to local, free, job-relevant courses. Intensive ‘bootcamps’ offer training in areas such as coding and ’green’ retrofitting in construction, as well as longer, qualification-based courses in areas including engineering, accountancy and construction. Bootcamps have already trained 3,000 people, with 14,000 more signed up to attend courses this year.

T Levels were introduced last year. Equivalent to three A-levels, they have been co-created with over 250 employers so students can get the right skills and experience, and businesses have the workforce that they need for the future.

Almost 400 free courses are also now available to adults without a full qualification at Level 3, ranging from engineering to healthcare to conservation and backed by £95 million in government funding.

Work is also ongoing with businesses of all sizes to support them to offer more, high-quality apprenticeship opportunities. To help with this, the government is offering cash incentives for employers of £3,000 for each new apprentice they take on until the end of September.

Sector Reaction

Responding to the Prime Minister’s announcement of new skills and training legislation in England:

Responding to the legislative measures set out for post-16 and adult education, Chief Executive of AoC, the representative body for over 90% of England's colleges, David Hughes said:

“After a decade of neglect and cuts, today is an important step on the journey to ending the snobbery around technical and vocational education. The Prime Minister and Secretary of State have shown their commitment to colleges, we now need this to be met with ambitious and wide-reaching legislation in Parliament, and fair and sustainable funding from the Chancellor.

"This is the first Queen’s Speech since the pandemic began so I am delighted that further education is right at the heart of it because colleges are rooted in their communities and will be central in supporting people and places to recover. This new Bill recognises how vital colleges are to economic recovery and the government’s levelling up agenda. Colleges showed their worth in the pandemic and they know how to deliver on this and stand ready, with the funding, to step up and show that once again.

"Everybody agrees that people should have access to training and reskilling throughout their lives - the shifting of the economy, post-pandemic, is highlighting yet again, just why it is so important for people to be able to access training to move into new jobs and new sectors. While the Lifetime Skills Guarantee has the potential to open up these opportunities, it will only work if people can afford to live whilst studying, through a mixture of loans, grants and welfare support. Without this, many simply won’t be able to afford it.

"We look forward to working with the government to help deliver the skills and lifelong learning to build a stronger economy, redress long standing regional inequalities and make the transition to a net zero carbon economy.”

Amanda Melton CBE, Member of the Independent Commission on the College of the Future and Principal and Chief Executive of Nelson and Colne College Group, said:

“Colleges empower local people, businesses and communities with the skills and support they need to thrive, but for too long in England they have been neglected. The commitment from the UK Government to transform the post-16 skills and training system through a new Bill is an important recognition of this. A radical overhaul is needed and must be matched with funding and flexibility for colleges.

“Increasing opportunities in further and technical education is vital as businesses across the nation rebuild and transform post-pandemic and as the future of work progresses. Too many people currently face barriers to further study and training, particularly those on low incomes and in precarious employment. The potential of the Lifetime Skills Guarantee can expand the transformative opportunity of studying and training at a college to more people. This will only happen if the package of finance and welfare support are sufficient so that anyone from any background, no matter where they start, can live well whilst studying.

“To truly revolutionise skills and training opportunities, an interconnected and collaborative education and skills system across college, schools, independent training providers and universities must be developed. As we collectively seek to build a stronger economy, address inequalities and decarbonise the economy, I know colleges stand ready to deliver the skills and change needed.”

Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“In creating a skills system which is fit for the future, we now need to ensure that the ambitions to drive up the quality of post-16 education and training to meet employer needs are made a reality.

“Our work on international skills benchmarking shows the UK needs to catch up on other major global economies in valuing high quality skills to help drive economic competitiveness and productivity.

“We will continue to work with our partners across the UK and internationally to raise standards for young people and employers to not only help attract more inward investment to boost job creation and economic recovery but also support the Government’s levelling up agenda, ensuring equal opportunities for all throughout their lifetime.”

Matthew Fell, CBI Chief UK Policy Director, said:

“Business shares the Government’s ambition to turbocharge the UK’s recovery post-pandemic and reset the economy. The Queen’s Speech provides the building blocks for a decade of transformation and inclusive economic growth.

“It’s right that the golden thread in this legislative agenda is levelling-up the country. We haven’t got a moment to lose.

“The strong focus on skills will support high quality, local jobs. The emphasis on rail, bus and digital will better connect local economies. And a fresh approach to innovation will unlock big, bold ideas and new sources of growth around the country.

“But business will feel there were some missed opportunities. Firms were looking for greater impetus on enabling legislation to speed up the race to zero, and action on business rates to stimulate investment and revive our high streets.

“The UK’s international competitiveness relies on playing to the economic strengths of our regions and nations. It’s time to turn these measures into swift and bold action.”

Mark Creighton, CEO of Avado said:

“We are glad to see that adult learning is being prioritised by the government as we enter a critical period for our economy, and acknowledgement in the Queen’s Speech is reassurance that these commitments are central to plans for the future and England’s levelling up agenda. However, a skills revolution is not a new concept, and it is no longer enough to meet the massive challenges our country faces. We recently conducted research on this issue and discovered that the pandemic has inexorably widened the skills gap into a capability chasm.

"The lack of investment in meeting the skills gap now means we have a lack of capabilities in both individuals and businesses, negatively impacting growth: our research found that a training strategy pre-2020 was strongly correlated with business growth during the pandemic (71%), whilst those who had no strategy or one that was not fit for purpose pre-2020 were far more likely to see decline (61%). Many businesses had tried to recruit to fill this gap, an expensive and ultimately short-term fix which risks leaving some parts of the workforce further behind as they never learn the necessary capabilities to secure their position as times change.

"It’s clear we need to do more, and fast, in order to truly give all adults an equal opportunity to retrain or upskill. The government investing in training is one side of the coin, but to truly level up our economy and diversify our workforce, businesses need to invest in their people. The narrative has also changed from ‘free, fully-funded’ to ‘loans’. This raises some concern that those most in need may not be able to access it, or may be charged interest for doing so. Avado, alongside the whole sector, will be keeping a close eye on detail as it emerges."

Alan Hiddleston, Director of Corporate Learning at D2L, said:

“The reskilling challenge in and of itself is nothing new. However, the pandemic has added a new sense of urgency and the rapid pace of change in business calls for continuous skills development. Unfortunately, the learning opportunities required to meet these constantly changing demands are simply not keeping pace and this has been acknowledged at a governmental level.

“The skills gap needs to be addressed on two fronts. There needs to be greater collaboration between both education and enterprise. This is because businesses will require their staff to retrain throughout their career, and HigherEd institutions or colleges will need to update their courses to ensure students are better prepared to enter the job market. Modularity, or an omnichannel approach toward education and training, will be essential.

“Working with industry, educational institutions can ensure desirable skills are embedded within their curriculum and delivered across all courses. Similarly, organisations can offer insight into how to design programmes that cater to lifelong learners. Afterall, businesses will require far more flexible short courses, that enable current employees, many of whom will be mature learners, to easily re-enter the education system and attain new skills periodically.

“The past year has proven that lifelong learning is vital, and workers need to be better equipped with the skills for tomorrow. Looking ahead, our economy will require real change – a change of attitudes and indeed, culture. The way in which we value, deliver and measure learning will also need to shift, with increased collaboration between education institutions and corporate learning.”

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Boris Johnson is performing his usual trick of re-announcing and repackaging previous announcements, in the hope no one will notice the general lack of new money. Commitments to the National Tutoring Programme, as part of the Government’s recovery plan announced in February, total just £200 million which will be spread very thinly across schools. The £302m boost to the Pupil Premium, announced at the same time, is well short of the £750m recommended by the Sutton Trust and the NEU and makes a mockery of the Government’s efforts today to talk tough on child poverty. It can scarcely be described as ‘levelling up’.

“The Government must invest properly in education to enable children and young people to recover. The Government has only set aside £250 per pupil, which compares poorly with other nations such as the Netherlands and the United States who are investing £2,500 and £1,600 per pupil respectively. (1)

“In addition, schools have had to shoulder most of the costs of managing coronavirus, whether it be additional supply costs, or cleaning and lost income, and are now struggling financially. On top of which, the Government have imposed a stealth cut on schools by moving the census date, taking £150m out of school budgets at a stroke. None of this inspires confidence that schools will have the necessary resources to support pupils to recover and build strong learning. The Government must prioritise education in the forthcoming Spending Review so that schools can increase the number of properly-qualified teachers on staff and bring down our historically high class-sizes.

“It is good that the Government are at last focusing on post-16 education, after more than a decade of neglect and a lack of joined-up thinking. However, unless there is sufficient funding in place the realisation of the Government's ambition of high-quality training and a comprehensive offer to young people will simply not happen.

“A focus on lifetime skills is important and necessary but for this to become a reality funding and support needs to be put in place. Colleges and the post-16 sector have been severely underfunded, leading to a £1.1bn gap in real-terms funding for 16-19 education between 2010 and 2020 which the Government has done very little to address. This has left the sector struggling not only to make ends meet, but to provide the sort of training and qualifications the country desperately needs.

“Introducing a student finance system for Further Education which moves closer to that for Higher Education is the wrong step. Returning to the student maintenance system abolished in 2011 would be a much better way of supporting participation and the acquisition of skills and qualifications.

“Efforts to cut arts funding in higher education by 50%, as revealed last week, suggest that the Government’s ‘strategic priorities’ around skills will be at the expense of another valuable part of the economy. It is a further indication of the Government’s narrow concerns when it comes to running education.

“Covid has been an extraordinary year for young people and staff across all our schools and colleges. The Government must commit to a realistic period of education recovery, where the profession is supported and valued to respond to gaps in learning and to the huge financial pressures on many families. The education workforce has displayed innovation and deep commitment. Retaining education staff and ensuring a much better work life balance for all staff must move much higher up the agenda. Investing in, and valuing staff is the right thing to do, but also connects directly to good outcomes for young people through retaining skills in the workforce.”

The education, learning and skills sector has a major role to play in the economic recovery from covid-19, and in addressing the widening inequalities gap

Cindy Rampsersaud, Senior Vice President for BTEC and Apprenticeships, at Pearson commented: "Access to learning and skills is a powerful enabler for economic growth and social mobility, and Pearson welcomes the government's focus on post-16 and adult education and training.

"The education, learning and skills sector not only has a major role to play in the economic recovery from covid-19, but also in addressing the widening inequalities gap since the onset of the pandemic.

"There will be a continued need to maintain flexibility and a broad range of options to support access to learning and reskilling."

Boris Johnson is promising a skills "revolution" for England, with loans for adults wanting to retrain and more powers to deal with failing colleges

The government says its main focus is on helping the country recover from the pandemic, after the economy shrank by 9.9% last year, and spreading opportunity more evenly across the UK.

The speech, written by ministers but delivered by the monarch, will promise to bring in a "lifetime skills guarantee". Part of this will be allowing all adults to get a "flexible loan" for higher-level education and training at university or college, "useable at any point in their lives".

This will be used to provide the equivalent of up to four years' study and can be used for full-time or part-time courses. Businesses and trainers will be encouraged to target "local needs in sectors including construction, digital, clean energy and manufacturing".

The Skills and Post-16 Education Bill will be introduced on 18 May.

Agata Nowakowska, AVP EMEA, Skillsoft:

“Over the past year, Coronavirus has shaken the economy from causing redundancies to disrupting careers across many sectors. For many, investment in skills support will be key to addressing both the disruption in the UK labour market, as well as the growing digital skills gap. Research from CBI revealed that businesses, government and individuals need to increase spending on adult education by £130bn by 2030 if they are to narrow the skills gap.

"Last year, the government launched a Kickstart Scheme to help organisations employ young people and take on apprentices. This has been key to helping address the skills gap faced in the UK and help young people take advantage of the opportunities in the tech sector.

"With digital transformation encroaching on all industries, the announcement today promising a skills "revolution" for England, with loans for adults wanting to retrain and more powers to deal with failing colleges, is very much welcomed. This is a vital step in growing the skills of tomorrow as well as supporting the UK economy to build back up after a year of turmoil.”

Plans to introduce a Skills and Post-16 Education Bill

Responding to government plans to introduce a Skills and Post-16 Education Bill, including a flexible loan to adults for higher-level education or training at any point in their lives,

Alistair Jarvis Chief Executive of Universities UK, said:

“UUK has long called for a more flexible approach to student finance to better support part-time, flexible learning and mature students. This bill is a step in the right direction and welcome recognition that adults should have access to education throughout their lives.

“As the nation looks to recover and rebuild from the impact of Covid-19, we need fresh thinking, policy change and government support to help people of all ages and backgrounds to reskill and retrain. Many universities are ready to scale up their alternatives to the traditional three-year degree, giving more people the chance to study accredited modules flexibly, including ‘bitesize’ courses that can be accumulated. This will allow more people to develop skills at university which will benefit the UK’s recovery and boost local economies.

“We know that this is what the public want too, with a recent poll highlighting that 82% of prospective students in England who are either unemployed, at risk of unemployment, or looking to learn new skills would be keen to study individual modules of a university degree.”

New Skills Bill presents opportunity for tackling the green skills gap

Nicola Shaw, UK Executive Director at National Grid, said:

“Building the workforce that will deliver on ambitious climate plans is no small task. It requires policymakers to throw their weight and resource behind the green jobs agenda and move from intent to concrete action.

“The Government’s Skills and Post-16 Education Bill rightly focusses on the need to diversify training which will be crucial when it comes to getting the right people and skills in place to fill the hundreds of thousands of green jobs that will help the country reach its climate goals.

“The Bill could mark a significant step towards tackling the green skills deficit. We will need to see the detail of the legislation but a key part of this should be recognising the positive role of modular training – a crucial element in a potential suite of solutions which not only can support the just transition but also re-focus skillsets towards net zero roles.

“As the economy and the environment changes, we need to ensure that people are able to continue developing in their roles and adapting their skills. By being able to take time out of work to complete training and development alongside their current jobs, we can start to plug gaps in areas where skills can be transferred. It’s a route that can work for people from different backgrounds and experiences.

“Success will rely on financial backing and clarity on this will be needed. Revamping the Apprenticeship Levy could be an option, allowing greater flexibility for employers to direct unspent money raised via the levy towards this form of training.”

The government needs to make a particular effort to push more people towards tech careers

Becs Roycroft, senior director at global emerging talent and reskill specialist, mthree, commented:

“It is extremely encouraging to hear that the government will be prioritising skills in today’s Queen’s Speech, with digital being one of the key sectors people will be encouraged to consider retraining in.

“Technology is one of the most robust and fast-growing industries, and provides fantastic career opportunities not only to young people just starting out, but also those who are looking to change careers later in life thanks to higher than average starting salaries and the potential for quick progression.

“Technology recruitment has remained buoyant even throughout the pandemic, and our own research recently revealed that 92% of businesses were planning to recruit entry level and graduate tech talent this year.

“The new higher education loan for all adults will mean that people who have previously not been able to consider a career in tech due to the prohibitive cost of attaining the required skills and qualifications – particularly for people who already have a degree in a non-related subject – will now be able to do so.

“In addition to opening new doors for people, the new skills initiative should prove invaluable in combatting the looming digital skills shortage. Businesses in every sector are already struggling to hire skilled tech talent, and this is only set to worsen as our reliance on technology increases.

“While it remains to be seen how the government will roll out the lifetime skills guarantee, we believe that actively promoting the brilliant opportunities provided by careers in technology, and ensuring that people are able to make informed decisions about the best qualifications to pursue in order to take advantage of those opportunities, will be integral to its success.”

Plans for a “skills revolution” post Covid

Nick Ford, Chief Tech Evangelist at Mindex, said:

“It is really positive to see the government promise a skills revolution as we enter the post-pandemic world. COVID-19 accelerated the digital transformation of many organisations in the UK, making digital skills a highly-valued commodity for businesses— and UK workers understand this.

"According to Mendix research, close to three-quarters of UK workers surveyed say that they are interested in learning more digital skills (72%), with 60% wanting to put those skills to use by supporting their organisation’s digitalisation. Almost three in five (59%) UK workers think that an expanded digital skillset would enable them to be more successful in their current role.

"On top of this, over a quarter see learning new digital skills as necessary to keeping their jobs (26%). This eagerness to learn is seen as important across all age groups, with 90% of respondents stating, “you are never too old to learn new digital skills. It is clear that there is a real appetite amongst the UK workforce to develop skills, particularly when it comes to technology.

"I welcome and support any measures introduced that look to harness this large pool of untapped potential among UK employees that want to contribute to the digitalisation of their organisations.”

Where is the Employment Bill for low-paid workers?

Helen Barnard, Director of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said:

“We are deeply concerned that providing security for low-paid workers was not a priority in today’s Queen’s Speech. The Government has repeatedly committed to levelling up our country, but with one in eight workers trapped in poverty and many of them hardest hit by the pandemic, many will be in disbelief there was no bill to protect them announced today.

“Having a good job means you can sleep that bit easier knowing that you have enough shifts, and an adequate income, and that your working pattern and conditions meets the needs of you and your family. The Government should explain its silence on these issues and reassure workers that they have listened and will take action.

“We welcome the commitment made to bring forward the Renters’ Reform Bill, but similar promises have been made before so now it is the duty of ministers to deliver.”

The pandemic has shone a light on poverty, and the injustices facing millions of people across the UK. Some of us had the means to keep ourselves safe and secure, yet many of us didn’t – the public health crisis and its economic consequences pose a very real risk of exacerbating the uneven foundations of our society.

As we entered the pandemic there were at least 2.4 million workers in insecure working arrangements – such as temporary or zero-hour contracts. Not only does this mean these workers are more likely to experience in-work poverty this insecurity can also be linked to the poor productivity of the UK economy.

The Government committed in the 2019 Queen’s Speech to introduce this bill to protect, enhance and enforce the rights of workers, and strike a better balance between flexibility and security for workers. Ministers must prioritise this bill if workers and businesses are to truly flourish and to make sure the recovery creates secure jobs that offer a reliable route out of poverty.

Levelling up must improve the living standards of people trapped in poverty - The levelling up agenda can only be successful if it reduces the unacceptable levels of poverty in our society.

To date the term levelling up has not been particularly well-defined. To be truly transformative, levelling up must focus on boosting prospects and incomes of people by improving employment rates and lower quartile earnings in the places that need them most. Investment in adult skills would be welcome, but it needs to include commitments to improving basic skills and widening access to adult education.

Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association, said:

“Councils know their local areas best and stand ready to help lead efforts to ensure the new legislative agenda set out in today’s Queen’s Speech – including around planning, jobs, health and care reform, environment, climate change and building safety - is transformational and delivers meaningful, positive change for people and communities.

“We are pleased that proposals on social care reform will be brought forward but we urgently need a clear timeline. It is vital that this is also urgently converted into concrete funding proposals to provide sustainable support to people of all ages across the country who draw on social care to live the life they want to lead. We are keen to work with Government and other stakeholders on a cross party basis to achieve this. We cannot keep kicking this can down the road.

“The LGA and councils look forward to working closely with the Government to help deliver on its commitment to level up powers and invest in local areas across all parts of the country. With the right funding and freedoms, councils will play a leading role in the country’s recovery from the pandemic, driving improvements in public health, boosting local economic growth, reviving town and city centres, building more homes, improving our roads and equipping people with the skills they need to succeed so no one is left behind.”

A new Queen's Speech to build back better from the pandemic

The State Opening of Parliament today (11 May) follows the delivery of 44 bills in the last Parliamentary session, including the legal framework to help us strike new trade deals around the world and powers to regain control over our borders. A number of bills will be carried over to complete their passage in the next session. This includes the Environment Bill, which will set legally binding environmental targets, and cement the UK’s leadership on climate change, as we host the international COP26 Summit in Glasgow later this year. Laws to protect the public, support our police and deliver Manifesto commitments to cut crime will also return, with the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill set to overhaul sentencing to keep serious sexual and violent offenders behind bars for longer. The bill will also double the maximum sentence for assaulting people in the emergency services, who have worked night and day to keep us safe during the pandemic, and build confidence in the criminal justice system by speeding up justice, modernising courts and reforming bail to better protect vulnerable victims and witnesses. To tackle knife crime and youth violence, the bill will give the police new powers to stop and search those convicted of knife and offensive weapons offences. Police, local authorities and other agencies will also have a new, legal duty to work together to address the root causes of serious violence and intervene earlier to prevent these crimes from happening in the first place. These changes follow the delivery of the new Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Act, which ends the prospect of early release for anyone convicted of a serious terror offence, and the Domestic Abuse Act, which will transform our response and provide greater protections from all forms of abuse. Together these serve as examples of the Government’s commitment to deliver on the promises made to the British people before the pandemic. The Government’s agenda will continue to reflect that ambition to not only fight COVID-19 and recover from its impacts, but to build back better. Following the unprecedented, global impact of coronavirus the Government’s new legislative programme will be focussed on supporting the nation’s recovery, backing the NHS, levelling up and spreading opportunity. It will support jobs, businesses and our economy, while delivering the Government’s commitments to create safer streets and neighbourhoods and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, for a cleaner, greener UK. The new measures will build on the progress so far, in spite of the pandemic, following a period which also saw the UK become an independent nation outside the EU. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "The impact of the pandemic on people’s lives has been unique in our history. "My Government is still focussed on beating this disease, saving lives and livelihoods and rolling out vaccines, but I am also determined that we look forward and get on with fulfilling the promises we have made to the British people. "Not only will we address the legacies of the pandemic, we will go further to unite and level up the country, fight crime and create opportunities up and down the country for businesses and families to build brighter futures."