 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Walk a Mile in My Shoes: Learners with Autism and Neurodiversity

Details
Hits: 1181

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Annie Pendrey, Professional Development Manager, Halesowen College

In my role as Professional Development Manager at Halesowen College, and lead trainer for Autism, I had the privilege to present my work at #SETCONF19 the Society of Education Conference in Birmingham, presenting to my fellow FE professionals.

In the very week that Oliver’s Campaign witnessed the announcement that all health workers are to receive autism and learning difficulty training I presented ‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes: a presentation on Neurodiversity and Raising Awareness of Autism’.

The harsh reality that a tragic loss and tireless campaigning by Oliver’s mother, Paula McGowan, will now see all NHS staff receive mandatory training on awareness of Autism became a debate within the breakout session of the conference and followed up on #UKFECHAT, where as professionals we considered should this also be offered to all educators.

As an FE institution, we are developing a whole saturation approach to raising awareness of autism and my work involves training an enthusiastic team of trainers to ensure a rhizomatic culture. Our vision is to train every single member of staff, exploring neurodiversity and celebrate difference not deficit.

Every member of staff is undertaking a raising awareness module, exploring how we build relationships with our learners, examining the curriculum, exploring how we adapt environments, pedagogical approaches, how we use assistive technology and the possible embedding of ipsative assessments to teaching to enable full and inclusive participation.

This synergy between my current work and my Early Years background allows me to reflect and revisit the work of Montessori, whose work resonates with me still today. I recall how she suggested that every child's / learner’s intelligence is a seed and how as educators we ensure they have the conditions to grow and flourish.

My presentation at the SET conference posed the question to the delegates, as to how we ensure this, how do we provide a neurodiverse classroom, environment and culture where every neurodivergent learner grows, and how each learner needs their educator to provide a heat of ‘flaming imagination’ in an environment that is teeming with growth, inclusion, diversity, respect and provides a place of ease.

The place of ease has to continue for our learners when navigating the social world and engaging in employability or vocational training and so as a result we are working with employers to offer raising awareness training. The ripples of the SET conference and my work in my FE institution continues – rhizomatic!

Advertisement

The ESFA updates off-the-job training rules... again
FE Voices
The #ESFA has proposed another change to the off-the-job #OTJ training
How positive psychology can help studentsâ€™ mental health
FE Voices
The growing concern in many UK universities about student mental healt
Opening the Door to Further Education Without Prior Qualifications
FE Voices
Although over the last 20 years, there has been a large increase in th

Annie Pendrey, Professional Development Manager, Halesowen College

You may also be interested in these articles:

#ElectionResults2019 What does this mean for FE? The Conservative Party has won a massive majority in the 2019 General Election
FE Voices
The Conservative Party has had a landslide victory during the 2019 Gen
The UK Shared Prosperity Fund - Still no plan to replace European funding for the employment and skills sector once Britain leaves the EU
FE Voices
#SharingProsperityUK so Britain can achieve its post #Brexit potential
The ESFA updates off-the-job training rules... again
FE Voices
The #ESFA has proposed another change to the off-the-job #OTJ training
WHAT NOW FOR PREVENT? ANTI-RADICALISATION STRATEGY MUST BE REFORMED NOT SCRAPPED
FE Voices
PREVENT, part of the Government’s annual £40m counter terrorism str
Student Governors: Engaging our students – no turning back
FE Voices
As our Chief Executive David Hughes said in his closing speech, we may
Tackling the issue of safeguarding in private tuition
FE Voices
Safeguarding and child protection are, quite rightly, subjects that ha
How #EdTech initiatives are revolutionising the education sector
FE Voices
Education as a sector still needs to implement technology initiatives
How positive psychology can help students’ mental health
FE Voices
The growing concern in many UK universities about student mental healt
Significant work is needed to raise awareness and understanding of #TLevels amongst young people and parents
FE Voices
More awareness still needed of new T Level qualificationsSignificant w
Opening the Door to Further Education Without Prior Qualifications
FE Voices
Although over the last 20 years, there has been a large increase in th
Tech to the future: Most important job roles over the next 20 years
FE Voices
#AI and #connectivity set to be the basis for the next 20 years of inn
#EdTech is reshaping the learning experience at all educational levels
FE Voices
Computer Science Education Week #CSEdWeek recognises the transformativ

Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page