 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Why apprentices are so important for our business

Details
Hits: 54
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

It’s National Apprenticeship Week, and employers, apprentices and industry professionals everywhere are shouting about the benefits that apprenticeships can bring. But what do these benefits look like to the owner – and training manager – of a SME construction business? Read more to find out…

Picture of Kevin and Allan
Kevin McLoughlin, director of KM Decorating with Alan Montague, Principal at K&M Training School,

Kevin McLoughlin MBE, FCIOB – K&M McLoughlin Decorating (and Institute Route Panel Member for Construction):

As a former apprentice myself for a local council – many, many years ago – and through owning my own business, working with main contractors and clients, I realise the importance of offering apprenticeships.

As a successful SME, we have been running a rolling apprenticeship programme for the last 24 years, retaining more than 90% of qualified apprentices into the company.  With 75 qualified decorators and eight current apprentices, K&M realises that long-term investment in a strong team of employees is vital in continuing to secure prestigious decorating contracts.

Focus and determination

All my staff buy into the apprenticeship programme – everyone from the Director and Senior Management, right through to the Office Staff and Site Staff.  And all staff have a part to play in the development of an apprentice, but especially site staff as many of them have followed the same route and progressed into Site Foreman or Supervisor. They are a superb example of what can be achieved with hard work, focus and determination. To date, we have seen 807 individuals come through the doors on a pre-employment course, 301 of which have been offered employment, and 104 of those have been offered an Apprenticeship.

Apprentices are truly the future of our business and make a real difference to K&M. They not only help to reduce the skills shortage within the construction industry, but also helps us to win contracts and meet the Section 106 requirements our clients may have. Furthermore, every apprentice employed has been from a London Borough, which in turn feeds back into the community.

Rewards for the future

Those undertaking an apprenticeship also get the opportunity of gaining a qualification, which in turn boosts their confidence, self-esteem and improving their social mobility.

I strongly believe that the time and effort spent on investing in apprenticeships reaps rewards for the future. I have many valued staff who have come through the apprenticeship route we offer – and I wholeheartedly encourage more companies to do the same!

Advertisement

Helping Every 16-18 Year Old to Progress
FE Voices
Results have yet to match the aspirationsThe aspiration for policy mak
Driving up the standard of Engineering and Manufacturing apprentices
FE Voices
Meet John Warden, the Instituteâ€™s Route Panel Member for the Enginee
Shaping young futures: the role of the Route Panel
FE Voices
What are the Instituteâ€™s Route Panels â€“ and whatâ€™s life like as

Allan Montague, Training Manager at K&M McLoughlin Decorating:

Working with – and helping to train – young people into apprenticeships has been as rewarding for me as a teacher as it’s been for our apprentices.

Working with people who are keen to learn new skills so that they can progress into employment can be both challenging and enjoyable. Passing on the skills I have learnt during my career and then seeing improvement in the learner makes me feel that I have contributed to that learner’s progress. Watching them grow in confidence and become part of our team gives me enormous satisfaction.

Dedication and progression

I have seen learners come to our centre on pushbikes or walking some distance to get here, which shows enormous dedication. Gaining an apprenticeship and getting paid while they learn has helped some of them to take driving lessons and buy a car, go on holidays and buy nice clothes. Some have also progressed and gone on to become foreman.

In my opinion, an apprenticeship gives learners the right grounding to work on building sites. It gives them an NVQ qualification which they have for life and helps to build practical skills, communication skills and confidence. They meet like-minded people and make friends.

Hard-working and motivated

Our apprentices come from diverse backgrounds and some have learning difficulties. With help from the team here, and the colleges, they have been able to complete their apprenticeships successfully.

As a company, we also benefit from apprentices as most tend to be loyal, hard-working and motivated.

We need young people to come into our industry and apprenticeships are a great way for them to begin a career.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Helping Every 16-18 Year Old to Progress
FE Voices
Results have yet to match the aspirationsThe aspiration for policy mak
Driving up the standard of Engineering and Manufacturing apprentices
FE Voices
Meet John Warden, the Institute’s Route Panel Member for the Enginee
Shaping young futures: the role of the Route Panel
FE Voices
What are the Institute’s Route Panels – and what’s life like as
How apprenticeships have changed my idea of further education
FE Voices
#NAW2020 Being an apprentice at AoCWorking as an apprentice at the org
The future of plumbing apprenticeships
FE Voices
2020 is set to be the year of significant change for the plumbing indu
Aidan’s building a great career through an architecture apprenticeship
FE Voices
It’s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek and one of this year’s hot topics
The benefits of awe-inspiring apprenticeships
FE Voices
#NationalApprenticeshipWeek is the perfect opportunity to remind ourse
How an apprenticeship led to Lisa’s perfect role
FE Voices
It’s National Apprenticeship Week, and this year’s theme is ‘Loo
Apprenticeships bring big benefits at Benefit UK
FE Voices
What do you get if you take a national cosmetics business, and add in
Learning from the past to shape the future
FE Voices
National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) is a celebration of all those who a
Seeing an advert for National Grid’s apprenticeship programme changed everything for me
FE Voices
Young people are being asked to #LookBeyond the traditional routes int
T Level providers to benefit from £110 million boost - Sector Response
FE Voices
#TLevel providers across the country will benefit from a multi-million

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Mesma
Mesma has published a new article: NEW CUSTOMER SERVICE BOOST FOR MESMA 3 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Negotiated Price & Prior Learning

An increasing number of Solvendis clients, offering apprenticeship provision, have been asking for assistance and advice in respect of Negotiated...

  • Wednesday, 15 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
Solvendis - updated event, Effective Minute Taking yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page