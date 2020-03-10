Making a Success of the National Skills Fund As we enter the 2020s, adults and employers are confronted with unprecedented economic and labour market change, in this context NCFE and Campaign for Learning asked twelve authors to set out their initial thoughts on the National Skills Fund, and the journey towards a ‘right to retraining’. These leading thinkers recommend policies for the reform of adult education to support a changing economy in this collection of articles. Exploring the proposed National Skills Fund and an individual’s right to retraining in more detail, these articles highlight some of the major challenges the policy faces, alongside issues which are set to further impact the economy. The authors are: Stephen Evans , Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute - Renewing Lifelong Learning through the National Skills Fund

Tom Bewick , Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) - Backing Adults: Turning the National Skills Fund into Skills Accounts

Mark Dawe , Chief Executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) - Funding Skills Accounts through the National Skills Fund

Ewart Keep , Director of SKOPE, University of Oxford - A Dual Approach - Retain the National Retraining Scheme and Devolve the National Skills Fund

Jamie Driscoll , Mayor, North Tyne Combined Authority - Devolve the National Skills Fund to Elected Mayors and LEPs

Gemma Gathercole , Productivity & Skills Executive Officer at the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) - The National Skills Fund and Part-In, Part-Out Devolution

David Hughes , Chief Executive, Association of Colleges - Bringing the National Skills Fund and Adult Education Budget Together

Simon Parkinson , CEO and General Secretary, Workers’ Education Association (WEA) - The National Skills Fund – Engaging the Whole Community

Kim Chaplain , Director for Work, Centre for Ageing Better - The National Skills Fund – No Older Adult Left Behind

Greg Wade , Policy Manager, Universities UK - HE and FE must collaborate over the National Skills Fund

Andy Westwood, University of Manchester - From the National Skills Fund to a 'Right to Retraining'