#NationalCareersWeek â€“ What do you know about the choices out there for you?

89% of employers would do an #Apprenticeship if they were starting their #career again say @QubeLearning

With the traditional route into education still prevalent, university is a great way of being educated in a subject of your choice but once finished, it can result in an epic mountainous fee that can take many years to say farewell to.

However, other ways of gaining knowledge through further education, like Apprenticeships, is a valuable consideration that enables people to learn whilst earning, allowing them to refine their skills or help them embark on something new that adds substance to their professional experience and CV.

Joe Crossley, CEO of leading national training provider, works with many individuals and businesses who have seen the impact that less traditional routes, in the form of Apprenticeships (and Traineeships), can have on people and believes that they are life changing.

He says, ‘amazingly 89% of our employers say they'd do an Apprenticeship if they were starting their career again’.

This National Careers Week, Joe offers his insight into what Apprenticeships are and what the benefits are:

An Apprenticeship is a 16+ programme for people that know what type of work they want to do but need skills, knowledge and experience in the workplace.

An Apprenticeship is designed to enhance your level of competency and confidence, allowing you to upskill within your current role by developing your practical skills and knowledge

Apprenticeships offer you a practical alternative to university and a fast route into a career of your choice. They provide you with several great tangible benefits whether you are someone who has just left school or college.

They can lead to pretty much any type of career and is a great way for someone to work their way up in an industry.

Some of the sectors Apprenticeships cover include:

Digital and technology

Clinical care and nursing

Warehousing and transport

Retail and customer service

Financial management and accountancy

Building and all associated ‘Trades’

Administration and HR

Catering and hospitality

Apprenticeships start at level 2 and they go up to a level 7. The levels in between are suitable for different stages of experience:

Level 2 would be a first line job; there are often large volumes of people working at this level in an organisation

Level 3 is for more senior people, team leaders, people with a lot of experience and those in a job with higher technical skills

Level 4 is the first of two levels known as Higher Apprenticeships and these are for junior and middle managers

Level 5 is the second of the Higher Apprenticeships and would be suitable for more experienced and higher-level managers, such as senior managers and executive managers

Levels 6 & 7 are Degree level Apprenticeships and suitable for business leaders and managers working at a high level within an organisation

All Apprenticeships have English and maths included.

An Apprenticeship is a real job which last for the duration of the Apprenticeship and very often continue afterwards.

An Apprenticeship is recognised by employers as a mark of high quality and consistent training, having an Apprenticeship helps young people to secure employment. It’s also a very good steppingstone to progress to the next level either with another Apprenticeship at a higher level or other training programmes.

You get paid while on an Apprenticeship and this applies to all levels. If you want to progress to Degree level you can do so whilst in work, earning a wage and without the worry of leaving university in debt due to fees and loans – it’s a win-win for Apprenticeships.

When you’re applying for an Apprenticeship., it’s important to have an up to date CV and one that’s relevant to the job you’re applying for. Also, be reactive to any emails or calls that companies make, if you don’t respond – they will stop calling! If you get a phone interview, make sure you’re in a quiet area and confirm attendance to face to face interviews if requested.

When creating your CV, don’t lie! Always be honest. There is a high risk you will get found out and sometimes your time out of work is what makes you interesting. Were you travelling? maybe volunteering? You are who you are and that is what makes you unique.

Finally, whatever your experience, whether it be heavier on work experience, an Apprenticeship (or Traineeship) over academia such as college or university, remember both are respected. Be proud of who you are and what you have to offer, show courage and confidence in your abilities and this in turn will result in professional and personal success.

Qube Learning is proud to be an OFSTED grade 2 (Good) training provider and works with hundreds of employers across the country to deliver a range of training and qualifications to a multitude of learners. If you are interested in finding out more about the positive opportunities an Apprenticeship or Traineeship can bring, either as a learner or an employer, then speak with the experts at Qube Learning.