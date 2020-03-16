Education Secretary meets with education sector organisations to discuss #CoronavirusOutbreak and its impact on education

The Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson met with education sector organisations today (16 Mar) to discuss the #coronavirus impact on education.

"We're keeping all measures under review... we think at the moment on balance it's much better if we can keep schools open for all sorts of reasons"



Boris Johnson outlines plans for education during coronavirus outbreak



Latest: https://t.co/YosXhJOSEj #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/ZWb79AyEln — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 16, 2020

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“Today, the Education Secretary met with organisations representing school leaders as part of ongoing engagement to ensure that the coronavirus outbreak has the least possible impact on children’s education, and assure them that any actions taken will be based on the latest medical and scientific guidance.

“The Government’s advice continues to be for all schools to remain open unless Public Health England instruct them otherwise.”

The Secretary of State met with the NAHT, ASCL, CST and Ofsted. The Department for Education is in regular discussions with Ofqual, schools and other unions, and we will continue to work together on these issues.

Education Secretary speech at ASCL's Annual Conference 2020: #DiverseLeadership - Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson speaks at @ASCL_UK's Annual Conference 2020 #ascl2020 It is a really great honour to be here. I just wish we were meeting under better… https://t.co/iuaKBrusQj pic.twitter.com/4YdVcTqSU5 — FE News - The #FutureofEducation News Channel (@FENews) March 13, 2020

The Department for Education have set up a dedicated helpline for education leaders, teaching staff and parents to answer questions about Coronavirus related to education.

DEPARTMENT FOR EDUCATION CORONAVIRUS HELPLINE

0800 046 8687 8am to 6pm (Monday to Friday)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This guidance will assist schools and other educational settings in providing advice for pupils, students, staff and parents or carers.

The helpline complements the advice being provided by Public Health England and the daily updates we have been sending to all educational settings since the start of February.

