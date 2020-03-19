Mental health of the UK’s teens under critical focus: School shutdowns, exam cancellations and uncertain university admissions

As schools prepare to close their gates indefinitely tomorrow (20 Mar) due to #Coronavirus, how will the #MentalHealth and wellbeing of students fare?

Gerard Barnes, CEO of Smart TMS - specialists in treating depression in teenagers - examines the effect of school closures and exam disruption on the mental health of the UK’s students:

The Prime Minister announced yesterday evening that the majority of schools across the UK are due to close their gates indefinitely from Friday, amidst the growing concerns surrounding the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.

He also announced that, in England and Wales, all exams in May and June have been cancelled, including GCSEs and A-levels as well as England's primary school national curriculum tests.

The mass closure of schools and mass cancellation of exams leaves thousands of young people across the UK in limbo, with no concrete knowledge of when they will be able to return to school and no information on how they will be able to receive the qualifications vital for university and college places, or even further employment.

This news comes amidst rising rates of depression and severe anxiety amongst children and young adults across the UK; according to the Mental Health Foundation, more than 1 in 10 children aged 10-15 say they have no one to talk to about their mental health concerns, whilst the number of children and young people saying they have a mental health condition has grown six fold in England over two decades according to studies by UCL and the University of Exeter.

Given the drastic impact of Coronavirus on the daily lives of young people, it is highly likely that these circumstances will have considerable consequences for the mental wellbeing of many teenagers and children across the UK.

Top three tips for teenagers and young people to maintain their mental wellbeing during this period of uncertainty:

1. Speak to someone you trust

Keeping your concerns and worries bottled up inside or trying to ignore your feelings could actually cause more harm than good. Speaking to someone you trust, such as a family member, teacher or trusted friend can give you an outlet to share your anxieties and concerns, and receive support from a friendly face. If you are practicing self-isolation, reach out to your trusted contacts through social media or the phone.

2. Support others who are struggling if you can

If you know that someone close to you is also finding things difficult, especially your fellow students, reach out to them and see if you can support each other. Maintaining close communication gives both of you a way to share your concerns and face them together, and helping someone else can make you feel better too.

3. Ask for help

Asking for help in difficult times is not a sign of weakness, it is a sign of strength. If you find that you are feeling sad and low on a regular basis, or are experiencing high levels of anxiety, help is available to provide you with the support you need. You can speak to a member of school staff or ask a parent/carer to book a GP appointment for you, or if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to somebody directly, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or Childline on 0800 1111.

The impact of these announcements on young people across the UK

It has been made extremely clear to us at Smart TMS that the young people of Britain are contending with widespread mental health problems. A shocking proportion of the UK's youth are exhibiting and reporting clear signs of depression and anxiety, characterised by low self-esteem, social anxiety, and difficulty or lack of desire to carry out everyday tasks.

Young people in the UK are already dealing with high levels of stress from various sources; the ever increasing pressure to succeed at school, the difficulties negotiating social situations and the impact of social media to name just a few. Now however, they are facing a completely different reality amidst the school closures and exam cancellations, one which is extremely uncertain and has the potential to complicate or even impede their chances of academic success.

It is vital that the government provides more information on the school closures and exam cancellations as soon as possible, and they must develop a clear plan to help students get the qualifications that they need to secure their futures. Finally, it is also of paramount importance that more mental health provisions are made available to young people to cope with the severe impact that COVID-19 has had on their way of life.

Gerard Barnes, CEO of Smart TMS