Senior Leader (ST0480) – Occupational Standard

Details
In a letter dated 26th February 2020, Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Education asked the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education to undertake a formal review of the L7 Senior Leader occupational standard. In the review of the standard, the Secretary of State has asked us to “ensure that the standard meets the current policy intent and rules, including the mandatory qualifications policy, and provides value for money.”

To meet the Secretary of State for Education’s request, we are invoking the Institute’s published “Revisions and Adjustments” process which will involve the Leadership and Management Trailblazer (with support from the Institute) reviewing the Occupational Standard and End-Point Assessment (EPA) Plan against our current policy and developing revised versions that are policy compliant.

The Trailblazer Group is working hard to make its membership as relevant and inclusive as possible and they have reached out to the current Training Providers, End Point Assessment Organisations, as well as the current Professional Bodies to ensure that decisions on content and wording take on board “real world” and “real-time” outcomes being experienced in the market place currently. All groups are very mindful that the review provides an opportunity to resolve both policy and technical issues as well as head off delivery problems that become evident as standards move through their lifecycle. The Institute is supporting this approach by engaging with a number of current providers delivering the apprenticeship and advising the Trailblazer on policy and process. We have already run a virtual workshop with the Trailblazer to develop a first draft of the revised standard and, as part of the ongoing development process, the Trailblazer will consult stakeholders beyond its membership on the draft wording of the revised standard. This is of course subject to the exceptional circumstances presented by Coronavirus and we realise that organisations will have a great many other priorities at this time. However, our intention at present is to have a revised standard and EPA plan ready for submission into the Institute’s Cycle 29 Approvals process, the deadline for which is 20 May.

Summary of activity and timeline for standard review (subject to change if participants’ involvement is impacted by the coronavirus)

 ActionDateStatus
1IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard16-27 MarchOngoing
2Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard18 MarchCompleted
3Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard23 March - 3 AprilOngoing
4Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard1-14 April
5Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard

This consultation is currently planned to take place in the 6th-17th April and if you would like to be made aware of it, please let our enquiries team know

How the Federation of Awarding Bodies are dealing with the fallout of #Covid_19 Coronavirus
FE Voices
@AwardingBodies are dealing with the fallout of Covid-19 #Coronavirus
How to successfully manage #remote workers during social distancing
FE Voices
Social distancing has been identified as a crucial method in order to
Gillian Keegan's letter to College leaders about #Coronavirus, closing on Monday, Funding, Exams, ongoing support and communication to the sector
FE Voices
Earlier today Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills

6-17 April
6Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation.6 April
7Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard6-10 April
8Finalise EPA plan and revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors13 April - 1 May
9Draft EPA plan to be reviewed by IFATE Education Advisor4–8 May
10Finalisation of EPA plan11- 19 May
11Final checks of standard and EPA plan; and submission19-20 May

This consultation is currently planned to take place in the 6th-17th April and if you would like to be made aware of it, please let our enquiries team know

